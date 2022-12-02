Read full article on original website
Bird Flu confirmed in commercial turkey flocks in Sac and Cherokee Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Cherokee County, Iowa and in Sac County, Iowa. The affected sites are both commercial...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
Siouxland Chamber Vice President announces candidacy for Woodbury Co. Supervisors
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has a new option to replace outgoing Supervisor Rocky DeWitt. Barbara Sloniker, currently the Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, is throwing her hat in the ring to replace DeWitt when he leaves the board to join the Iowa State Senate.
Crawford County man sentenced for attempted murder, arson
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County man convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife this spring by setting her parents' house on fire will spend decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Matthew Oney to serve 50 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson plus 10 more years each for first-degree criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent person since his daughter was also in the house when he set it on fire back in March.
Northwestern advances to NAIA national title game for second time in last three years
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Third-ranked Northwestern defeated #5 Indiana Wesleyan 38-7 in the NAIA national semifinals Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3 in Orange City. The Red Raiders dominated defensively, holding the Wildcats to just 182 yards of total offense. Northwestern quarterback Jayln Gramstad was named the Offensive Player of the...
