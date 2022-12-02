ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland

Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
KINGSLEY, IA
Crawford County man sentenced for attempted murder, arson

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County man convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife this spring by setting her parents' house on fire will spend decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Matthew Oney to serve 50 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson plus 10 more years each for first-degree criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent person since his daughter was also in the house when he set it on fire back in March.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA

