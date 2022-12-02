CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County man convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife this spring by setting her parents' house on fire will spend decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Matthew Oney to serve 50 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson plus 10 more years each for first-degree criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent person since his daughter was also in the house when he set it on fire back in March.

