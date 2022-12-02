Farmworkers breakfast day in Calexico

Calexico celebrated farmworkers appreciation day with a breakfast and gifts

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Once a year, farmworkers are recognized for their hard work on the field.

Imperial County all got together this Friday morning for the 45th anniversary of farmworkers breakfast day and many farmworkers were happy to be appreciated.

At the breakfast, the food that was served was tamales, beans, pan dulce, coffee and much more.

At the event, music and dancing were also seen.

Health agencies were also there to inform farmworkers of their rights and health.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

