ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sean Payton Cites Caleb Williams As Reason NFL Will Adopt Draft Lottery

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15r4Gz_0jVb1Zor00

The former Saints coach think that highly of the current USC quarterback.

Caleb Williams has been a revelation at USC this year, setting himself up to potentially win the Heisman Trophy and will enter next year as the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams has been so impressive that NFL teams and coaches have already taken note. In fact, former Saints coach Sean Payton believes Williams is the type of player that could get teams to outright tank for the first pick.

As a result, Payton believes Williams’s presence in the 2024 draft could ultimately lead to a draft lottery.

“I think he’s a generational player,” Payton said Monday on The Herd . “At some point, especially with the relationship our league has in gaming now, we're going to move to a lottery system in the NFL. This is a player that possibly does that.”

Williams still has another year before he can enter the league, and Payton essentially predicts that bad teams may decide to actively tank in a way that hasn’t before. The former Saints coach referenced the continued rise of legalized gambling as the NFL’s potential motivation behind a lottery if that does occur.

Payton also mentioned that he recalls two teams outwardly tanking for a top draft pick, the Eagles two years ago vs. the Giants and the Buccaneers in 2014 vs. Payton’s Saints. Tampa Bay ended up drafting Jameis Winston first overall the following offseason, while Philadelphia moved up a few spots to No. 6 in that upcoming draft.

With MLB moving to a draft lottery next year for the first time, the NFL is now the only of the four major sports to stick with a traditional draft order, where the worse the team the better the pick. In general, the nature of the league has made it so tanking isn’t as big of a problem as it is in other sports, but maybe Caleb Williams will change that.

Comments / 42

Keylan Mrgohard
3d ago

He looked horrible against Utah 💯 I question if he can read defenses without a coach in his ear. Utah could have had at least 5 interceptions easy

Reply(6)
8
DGAF ACE
3d ago

Hey, Payton........4/5 QBs drafted are busts. A lottery would be a bad idea. Teams tanking should be expelled from the draft for the coming season and be disqualified from the playoffs for 2 seasons. Maybe that would keep teams from tanking.

Reply(4)
2
Jeffery Monroe
3d ago

This guy sucks against good defenses, heck he was at Oklahoma where the Big 12 doesn't play Defense

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Deion Sanders' Son Makes Decision On Next School

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will apparently be following his dad to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, of course, given Shedeur was playing for Deion at Jackson State. But according to a report, Shedeur has already been doing some recruiting for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced Deion's hire on...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news

After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders

It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

114K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy