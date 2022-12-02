BOSTON – A Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping his then girlfriend has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on April 15, 1988, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, 24-year-old Jitu’ola Anderson was convicted of the second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend, Belinda Williams. For the murder conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years. He received an eight to ten-year concurrent sentence on the rape conviction.

