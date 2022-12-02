Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
GoLocalProv
Student Brought Knife to North Kingstown Elementary School, According to District
An elementary school student reportedly brought a knife to school in North Kingstown on Monday, according to the interim superintendent. It marks the latest in students bringing knives to schools in Rhode Island, after a principal was stabbed last week in Providence -- and then two students were arrested for possessing knives at a school in the city the following day.
ABC6.com
Eyewitness reacts to wrongfully accused suspect in car theft
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)– After charges were dropped against the man accused of stealing a car with a three-year old inside, one of the men who identified him last week spoke out. A suspect remains at large. “I was amazed, it was hard to swallow,” said Ricky Saunders of Pawtucket....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping 23-year-old girlfriend granted parole with conditions
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping his then girlfriend has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on April 15, 1988, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, 24-year-old Jitu’ola Anderson was convicted of the second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend, Belinda Williams. For the murder conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years. He received an eight to ten-year concurrent sentence on the rape conviction.
nrinow.news
Woman charged with felony assault, driving to endanger after hitting victim with car door
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Coventry woman was charged by North Smithfield police with felony assault and driving to endanger after an incident last month where her car door reportedly knocked her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend to the ground. Carmen Ruth, 32, is also facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct...
Man released, charges dropped after police ID wrong suspect
The man accused of stealing car in Providence with a 3-year-old child inside has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to authorities.
Heroux and Hodgson Break Bread, Begin Sheriff’s Office Transition
After a hotly contested and often acrimonious election for Bristol County Sheriff that saw Democrat Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux narrowly defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson, the two met for the first time in person as outgoing sheriff and sheriff-elect to begin the transition of power. Heroux and Hodgson met...
Gary Cifizzari, who was wrongly convicted, served 35 years for the killing of Concetta Schiappa, files civil lawsuit against Milford, former officers
A Massachusetts man who served 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted in the killing of his 75-year-old great-aunt is now suing the town of Milford and its police department. Gary Cifizzari, of Taunton, filed a civil lawsuit in Worcester federal court last week demanding a jury trial claiming...
Turnto10.com
Convicted child rapist gets back-to-back prison terms after latest conviction
(WJAR) — A Brockton man convicted of raping his pre-teen relative and her friend will serve back-to-back prison terms for this latest conviction, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. A Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Osvaldo Otero, 60, of three counts of rape of...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department seeks public’s help in IDing very active porch pirate
“On November 13, this POS walked up to my porch and helped himself to a package yesterday. He was stalking my house again and the police told me he’s been recorded taking packages off porches on multiple cameras in my neighborhood. Take note: he’s walking around in broad daylight...
ABC6.com
‘I’m so thankful, I cried’: Judge waves fines for drivers with suspended licenses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio waived the fines for two drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. One of the applicants was Noelle Pierce, a mother of four who hasn’t had a license in 16 years....
Police investigating car thefts in West Warwick
An investigation is underway after several cars were broken into and stolen in West Warwick last month, according to authorities.
MetroWest Drug Task Force & Mass State Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Multiple agencies arrested a man in Framingham on December 2 on drug trafficking charges. After an investigation by Framingham Police Bureau of Investigations and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Friday at 7:48 a.m. at 30 Audrea Road, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Stop Team.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
ABC6.com
Charges dropped against man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man Providence police arrested after they said he stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside had the charges against him dropped, according to authorities. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday Osvaldo Vazquez no longer faces the one count of possession of a stolen motor...
fallriverreporter.com
Argument that led to death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas leads to prison sentence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Friday that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016. At a hearing on November 25, 2022, 49-year-old Jose Medina entered a...
3 charged in catalytic converter thefts in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested three people suspected of a catalytic converter theft. On Dec. 3, officers were called to Riverside Avenue around midnight for reports of a person looking under vehicles with a flashlight. When they arrived on the scene, officers saw three men sitting inside a vehicle in […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the suspects in series of cash app frauds at area Stop & Shops
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the public’s help to identify several suspects and a vehicle that they believe were involved in multiple incidents of fraud at local supermarkets. The Plainville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people who have been involved in a...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills
A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
