Fall River, MA

FUN 107

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Student Brought Knife to North Kingstown Elementary School, According to District

An elementary school student reportedly brought a knife to school in North Kingstown on Monday, according to the interim superintendent. It marks the latest in students bringing knives to schools in Rhode Island, after a principal was stabbed last week in Providence -- and then two students were arrested for possessing knives at a school in the city the following day.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Eyewitness reacts to wrongfully accused suspect in car theft

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)– After charges were dropped against the man accused of stealing a car with a three-year old inside, one of the men who identified him last week spoke out. A suspect remains at large. “I was amazed, it was hard to swallow,” said Ricky Saunders of Pawtucket....
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping 23-year-old girlfriend granted parole with conditions

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping his then girlfriend has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on April 15, 1988, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, 24-year-old Jitu’ola Anderson was convicted of the second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend, Belinda Williams. For the murder conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years. He received an eight to ten-year concurrent sentence on the rape conviction.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

3 charged in catalytic converter thefts in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested three people suspected of a catalytic converter theft. On Dec. 3, officers were called to Riverside Avenue around midnight for reports of a person looking under vehicles with a flashlight. When they arrived on the scene, officers saw three men sitting inside a vehicle in […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills

A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
PROVIDENCE, RI

