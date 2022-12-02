Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
Chris Christie’s niece arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. On Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) Shannon Epstein, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece, was on a Spirit flight when deputies allegedly tired to remove her from the aircraft.
Baton Rouge man faces up 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges on November 21. Laurance Wilson was caught with a gun in his vehicle on April 29 in Slidell, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to...
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
64-year-old woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship off of Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship around 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 about a passenger reportedly in critical condition and in need of medical care, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland.
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
