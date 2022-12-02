Read full article on original website
Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun.
Brazen suspects who drifted, did donuts in front of law enforcement sought by Detroit police
Officers with the Detroit Police Department are searching for suspects who brazenly drifted and did donuts in front of officers at an intersection over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seek person of interest linked to carjacking in Detroit
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking. The incident occurred Tuesday (November 22) at 12:20 a.m. in Detroit when the alleged suspect pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old man and demanded the victim give up his keys to his 2010 Ford Fusion.
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck and killed by a driver who believed they had hit a dear early Sunday morning. Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4
Family seeking answers after a 22-year-old was found dead on a Pontiac sidewalk
A metro Detroit family is looking for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found gunned down just a few blocks away from her home.
fox2detroit.com
Catalytic converters cut off 2 vehicles at Eastpointe business; suspects arrested
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are facing charges after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off vehicles last week in Eastpointe. Police said they saw Kevin Eugene Davis, 38, and Katherine Alexandria Dokes, 33, leaving the parking lot of a business on Gratiot after receiving a call about a theft Nov. 30. Officers stopped the duo and found reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters inside their vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend. The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago. The...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
Utica man suspected of driving drunk in rear-end crash that left Detroit woman in critical condition
A Utica man is behind bars after a drunken crash along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday night left a 45-year-old woman in critical condition.
MSP investigating after young couple shot at on Southfield Freeway; troopers recover illegal gun from victims’ vehicle
The Southfield Freeway is closed on Detroit’s northwest side as Michigan State Police investigate a felonious assault Monday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the incident, but Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with backups.
Thieves wreck several Dodge Durangos during attempted theft at Stellantis plant in Detroit
At least two vehicles were wrecked early Tuesday morning after thieves allegedly attempted to steal them from Stellantis’ Jefferson North Plant in Detroit, the automaker said.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Detroit man tackled, arrested after jumping Sandusky post office counter
A 46-year-old Detroit man leapt over the service counter at Sandusky’s Post Office on Saturday, December 3, intending to assault workers, only to be tackled and detained by one of his would-be victims. Local 911 dispatchers received a call from the post office shortly before 10:30 a.m. last Saturday,...
fox2detroit.com
Young woman found shot to death in Pontiac yard, family begs for justice
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac mother remains in shock after her daughter was shot and killed. Ikiyonna Goans' body was found in front of a house on W. Columbia Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. "I just want my baby back - I just want her home," said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family still seeking justice more than 6 years after mother found shot, killed in Pontiac street
PONTIAC, Mich. – Family is still seeking justice six and a half years after a 25-year-old mother was shot and killed and left in the middle of a quiet street in Pontiac. Shalita Renee Hunter, of Southfield, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a street in the area of North Roselaw and Maines streets in Pontiac on May 13 , 2016.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for one of three men who fled from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed police chase in Southfield over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Southfield police reportedly spotted a vehicle without a license plate leaving a closed business. The vehicle, which has been identified as stolen, fled from police, initiating a chase in the area of Greenfield and 13 Mile roads.
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
