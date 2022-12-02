Read full article on original website
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in NC makes court appearance
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him. Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The two were found dead inside their […]
Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
WBTM
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
WITN
Greenville Police search for missing person
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
cbs17
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
cbs17
Code-red lockdown lifted at Raleigh schools after juvenile detained
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in NC
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff, Paula Dance was sworn in Monday morning for a second term. Dance’s ceremony took place at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville. Her leadership team, along with deputies, were there to witness her be sworn in. The ceremony comes...
Herald and Tribune
Rocky Mount offers candlelight Christmas tours
Rocky Mount’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are always a favorite and a tradition for many of the site’s guests. These tours are a nighttime glimpse of Christmas Eve of 1791 as the Cobb family hosts Governor Blount and his wife. This year’s tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec....
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
wcti12.com
Greenville man missing since December 2nd
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the Greenville NC Police Department, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, is missing. Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd and still has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Jefferson has a lean...
cbs17
Wendell truck driver hauling in $25k a year for life with lucky lottery ticket
RALEIH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell truck driver’s luck paid off and he will now collect $25,000 a year for the rest of his life. The N.C. Education Lottery sais Alton Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday without knowing what prize he’d won. Bailey had played the Lucky for Life game.
