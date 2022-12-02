ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man

A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
DANVILLE, VA
WITN

Greenville Police search for missing person

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Code-red lockdown lifted at Raleigh schools after juvenile detained

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff, Paula Dance was sworn in Monday morning for a second term. Dance’s ceremony took place at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville. Her leadership team, along with deputies, were there to witness her be sworn in. The ceremony comes...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Herald and Tribune

Rocky Mount offers candlelight Christmas tours

Rocky Mount’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are always a favorite and a tradition for many of the site’s guests. These tours are a nighttime glimpse of Christmas Eve of 1791 as the Cobb family hosts Governor Blount and his wife. This year’s tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec....
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man missing since December 2nd

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the Greenville NC Police Department, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, is missing. Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd and still has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Jefferson has a lean...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy