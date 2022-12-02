ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming

The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow

Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday

December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
GR Council to Hear Appeal for Recent Denial of Subdivision Preliminary Plat

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday night regarding the appeal of the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent denial of the Pipeline Estates Subdivision Preliminary Plat. According to meeting documents, the proposed development would establish five lots on the...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher

Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today

December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County

A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Commissioners to Return to County Public Relations Director Discussion

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will continue discussions Tuesday regarding a Public Relations Director position for the county to more effectively communicate with the public. The Commission will consider approval of the job description during its meeting Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sheriff’s Office PIO Takes On County-Wide Public Relations Duties

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Mower will take on county-wide Public Relations Director responsibilities in addition to his current job following unanimous Sweetwater County Commission approval Tuesday. Amendments will be made to his job title that will make him available to the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault

GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29

Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny, with a high...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 31

Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of snow...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

