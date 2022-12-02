Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for November 21 – December 2, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 21-December 2, 2022. Allen Lee Cermack, 66, to Maridon Lee Mauch, 51, both of Green River. Michael David Mohar, 59 to Sheila Dale (Davis) Eaton, 56, of Rock Springs. Victor Mendez Marin, 35, to Marleni...
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
capcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Invites You to their Annual ‘Hometown Christmas’ Event
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County‘s annual ‘Hometown Christmas’ event. Stop by to see Santa, listen to music & drop off your letter to jolly old St. Nick, who will be in the house until 7pm!. Paid Advertisement – This...
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
GR Council to Hear Appeal for Recent Denial of Subdivision Preliminary Plat
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday night regarding the appeal of the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent denial of the Pipeline Estates Subdivision Preliminary Plat. According to meeting documents, the proposed development would establish five lots on the...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher
Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and...
wyo4news.com
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Return to County Public Relations Director Discussion
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will continue discussions Tuesday regarding a Public Relations Director position for the county to more effectively communicate with the public. The Commission will consider approval of the job description during its meeting Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County...
sweetwaternow.com
Sheriff’s Office PIO Takes On County-Wide Public Relations Duties
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Mower will take on county-wide Public Relations Director responsibilities in addition to his current job following unanimous Sweetwater County Commission approval Tuesday. Amendments will be made to his job title that will make him available to the...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29
Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny, with a high...
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 31
Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of snow...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
