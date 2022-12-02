Read full article on original website
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
KTVB
Nampa man in jail after shooting at a Kuna party
Victor Muro was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand theft. Police expect him to face more charges.
Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
Post Register
I-184 eastbound lanes closed due to crash, traffic exiting at Franklin Rd.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All eastbound lanes are back open. --------- UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are reopening on I-184 between Cole and Curtis Roads. Two right lanes are still blocked and road maintenance work is in progress. --------- In Boise, all eastbound lanes of I-184 are closed due to...
Post Register
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
Post Register
Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
Search and rescue crews recover man after vehicle rollover in Boise foothills
BOISE, Idaho — A hunter spotted a vehicle that had rolled down a steep section of the Boise foothills on Tuesday, Nov. 29. around 1:00p.m. The Boise County Sheriff's office then requested Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue (IMSARU) to investigate. IMSARU sent two groups, totaling 16 volunteers. The first...
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Post Register
Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries
TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Investigators Believe Four People Were Involved in the Abduction of Michael Joseph Vaughan, Suspects Named
FRUITLAND, ID - On Thursday, the Fruitland Police Department held a press conference to provide the latest information on the investigation into the disappearance of now 6-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. To date, Fruitland Police investigators believe that four individuals were involved in the abduction of Michael Vaughan. Two of the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
oregontoday.net
Commercial Vehicle Stopped, Drugs Discovered, Malheur Co., Dec. 2
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 12:04 A.M. an Oregon State Police Trooper from the Ontario Area Command stopped an SUV for dangerous and erratic driving behavior on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 1. While the Trooper was in contact with the driver, the driver showed signs of impairment and the Trooper observed signs of other criminal activity. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and further indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently taken into custody without incident for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. A vehicle search was conducted incident to the DUII arrest. The vehicle search revealed a loaded firearm and approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was then taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was then seized, and a search warrant application was made. After the search warrant was granted by a Malheur County Circuit Court Judge, a second more in-depth search of the vehicle revealed other controlled substances, two additional firearms t, a firearms silencer, and $151,910. The other notable controlled substances seized included approximately 23.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 18 grams of suspected ketamine. The driver was identified as Scott Anderson (49) from Costa Mesa, California and the passenger was identified as Jacob Flora (46) from Huntington Beach, California. Both subjects were lodged in the Malheur County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Money Laundering, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Cocaine – Commercial Drug offenses. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and Special Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations – Medford Office. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
Post Register
Nampa police on what's driving the recent wave of gang violence
We now know the name of the Nampa man shot and killed Saturday night. Police believe the murder was gang-related. It's the fifth murder in Nampa just this year. Police point to a number of factors driving the recent wave of gang violence. 20-year-old Isaac Bernal, who police believe was...
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy
BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family. When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
‘Blinding Lights’: Topgolf works with Meridian to adjust outfield lights following complaints
MERIDIAN - Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media. The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84. The city of Meridian posted a photo of the...
