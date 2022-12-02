ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song

If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve.  All that, plus sparkly fringe and a...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Mariah brings in the Christmas season with sweet "Silent Night"

(December 3, 2022) The emergence of young singer and songwriter Mariah Hester, aka Mariah., has been one of the notable developments of 2022 in indie soul music. The Louisiana-based performer received a nomination for Best New Artist in the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards, and made a dent on the charts with quite varied performances on “Material Girl” and “Bizness.”
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
CBS LA

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie "Fame" and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63.Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was "currently unknown." Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not disclosed."Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose...
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Parade

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' Star, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, a founding cast member of Sesame Street, died on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to an announcement on his official Facebook page. He was 90. His family released a statement on social media notifying the public of the loss. "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," the post read.

Comments / 0

Community Policy