Beijing — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdowns to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching. The announcement follows recent rare street protests in several cities over the strict "zero-COVID" policy now entering its fourth year, which...

19 MINUTES AGO