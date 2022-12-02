Read full article on original website
Related
China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions
China announced Wednesday a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms. They expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.
In major shift, China loosens strict anti-COVID policies
Beijing — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdowns to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching. The announcement follows recent rare street protests in several cities over the strict "zero-COVID" policy now entering its fourth year, which...
China announces rollback of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions
Comments / 0