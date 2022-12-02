Read full article on original website
Beaumont officials planning to spend $25M to fix ongoing brown water issue, improve quality of water
BEAUMONT, Texas — In hopes of fixing an ongoing issue, city officials are pouring $25 million into a water and sewer project. Brown water has plagued some homeowners in Beaumont for years. Residents feel the issue is one they experience far too often and plan to speak at Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting.
Why some Port Arthur residents could have little to no water pressure temporarily
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some residents living in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 4200 block of Procter Street, according to a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses located in the area may have little to no water pressure for about four hours.
See Why Mosquitoes Are Invading Southeast Texas Right Now
Mosquitos are swarming the area.
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
Nederland food truck regulations to remain the same after city council vote
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Nederland City Council voted unanimously to not update the city's current food truck regulations. The vote took place during a city council meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. A public hearing was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at Nederland City Hall to discuss...
KFDM-TV
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
Heavy rain causes underground pump to fail, leads to sewer problems for Beaumont residents
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont released a statement regarding recent sewer issues, assuring the community that there is no need to worry. Recent heavy rainfall in Southeast Texas inundated the city’s sewer system, according to a City of Beaumont release. What city officials called an “unusual weather” event brought 4-5 inches of rain.
Port Arthur Police investigating deadly Monday night two-vehicle wreck
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly wreck that took place Monday night. It happened at the intersection of T B Ellison Parkway and State Highway 82 around 8 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.
Entergy Texas gets approval to build Orange County plant capable of powering more than 230K homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An upcoming Entergy Texas facility is set to create more than $1 billion in economic activity in Southeast Texas and bring thousands of jobs to the area. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Southeast Texas mom duo creates website to spotlight area businesses, show what Beaumont has to offer
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two mothers created a website to help Southeast Texans support area businesses this holiday season, while also showing off all that Beaumont has to offer. Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Woman hit and killed trying to cross street where 'there was no lighting' in Channelview area
There was no lighting in the roadway the 25-year-old was trying to cross, according to a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office. She was also allegedly not at a crosswalk.
New president/CEO announced for BBB of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO. The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023 according to a news release Monday. Erwin will take over...
'Safety never takes a day off': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster reminisces on 39 years of service
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops spent Monday morning serving coffee instead of citations to help raise money for Toys for Tots. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.
New Lamar State College Port Arthur CDL training facility to bring jobs to Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a facility that will bring thousands of jobs to Southeast Texas. Organizations gathered to celebrate the new LSCPA commercial driving site. Once the facility is completed, commercial drivers will be able to not only train...
Chevron Phillips $8.5B plant expansion could impact housing market in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion could soon increase housing demand in Orange County. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced in November 2022 that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy. The company says the new...
The effects a potential rail strike could have on Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning December 9, 2022.
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
