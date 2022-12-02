ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
HOUSTON, TX
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
New president/CEO announced for BBB of Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO. The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023 according to a news release Monday. Erwin will take over...
BEAUMONT, TX
The effects a potential rail strike could have on Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning December 9, 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
