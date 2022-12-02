Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Titans: Joseph Morgan Reacts to Midseason Finale's Big Change for Sebastian, Teases Discord Between Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem
Joseph Morgan has played some great villains throughout his impressive career. He currently plays Sebastian/Brother Blood on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Morgan about Titans Season 4 Episode 6 -- the midseason finale -- an hour that changed the trajectory of the series. We're...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities
Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Frank Won't Back Down!
Frank Reagan's never been one to back down from a fight. Countless mayors have learned the hard way that if they cross Frank, they'll have a serious problem on their hands. He's committed to his principles and won't go along with anything that he thinks is harmful to the NYPD.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Review: Heroes
Even people who dislike the police often concede that they have a difficult job. Cops are expected to make split-second decisions; they often have to choose between risking their lives and harming innocent people while in a high-stress situation. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7, Frank and Garrett grappled...
TV Fanatic
Family Law Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Blame It On the Mother
Mother and daughter relationships are complicated. Family Law Season 1 Episode 9 revealed the deep family secrets between Carole and her daughters Trish and Kim. The case triggered Abby and how she felt people saw her relationship with her mom, Joanne. When the series focuses on dysfunctional and relatable family...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Reddit users debate whether the mother was in the wrong for entering the property.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Survivor 43’ secret scene: Vengeful Cassidy lies to Ryan about who voted for him [WATCH]
If it’s true that liars end up with pants on fire, Cassidy Clark is going to need some new britches. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 43” secret scene (watch above), the 26-year-old designer from Texas lies right to Ryan Medrano‘s face about who voted him during the tribal council when Jeanine Zheng ultimately went home. Ryan received two votes that night: one from Jeanine and one from Cassidy. But the 25-year-old warehouse associate from Texas had no idea who was responsible for that second vote. “Guys, I thought I was going to get voted out and didn’t have my giant shells. I...
Amy Catches Guy Checking Out Her Teenage Daughter
Amy gets protective of her daughter getting hit on!
Woman Furious at 'Inappropriate' Sister for Washing Husband's Laundry
Are there certain lines family members should never cross?. It’s already a lot of work to manage a marriage. This sort of relationship requires consistent commitment year after year.
Angry Woman Locks Husband Up Without Food For 2 Weeks ‘He Was Admiring A Lady In The Gym’
This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who witnessed them firsthand; it is used with permission. Jealousy can cause a lot of problems in a relationship; it can lead to an unhappy marriage. Although everyone can be jealous, especially towards their loved ones, you must learn how to manage it if you want your relationship to last.
"I can only see you Friday and Tuesday," Woman deduces boyfriend is married and cheating when everything is scheduled.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am fascinated by my friend Lucy. She has been navigating the world of online dating for years, closer to a decade than not, and still has not found anyone to settle down with.
Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding
Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.
Wife Hysterically Leaves Pink Glitter Around to ‘Test’ If Husband Cleans as Well as She Does
Honestly, we want to test this on our own partners.
Redditor's Mother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom, So She Starts Doing Weird Poses In Anticipation
Humor is always an option to solving problems.
Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.
Chuck Norris Pays Tribute To His Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star, Clarence Gilyard
Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard recently passed from a yet-to-be-revealed long-term illness. Gilyard’s friend and co-star, Chuck Norris, took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute, the Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of both actors in black and white. “It’s with great sadness to hear of...
Comments / 0