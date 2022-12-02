ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities

Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Frank Won't Back Down!

Frank Reagan's never been one to back down from a fight. Countless mayors have learned the hard way that if they cross Frank, they'll have a serious problem on their hands. He's committed to his principles and won't go along with anything that he thinks is harmful to the NYPD.
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Review: Heroes

Even people who dislike the police often concede that they have a difficult job. Cops are expected to make split-second decisions; they often have to choose between risking their lives and harming innocent people while in a high-stress situation. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7, Frank and Garrett grappled...
TV Fanatic

Family Law Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Blame It On the Mother

Mother and daughter relationships are complicated. Family Law Season 1 Episode 9 revealed the deep family secrets between Carole and her daughters Trish and Kim. The case triggered Abby and how she felt people saw her relationship with her mom, Joanne. When the series focuses on dysfunctional and relatable family...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ secret scene: Vengeful Cassidy lies to Ryan about who voted for him [WATCH]

If it’s true that liars end up with pants on fire, Cassidy Clark is going to need some new britches. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 43” secret scene (watch above), the 26-year-old designer from Texas lies right to Ryan Medrano‘s face about who voted him during the tribal council when Jeanine Zheng ultimately went home. Ryan received two votes that night: one from Jeanine and one from Cassidy. But the 25-year-old warehouse associate from Texas had no idea who was responsible for that second vote. “Guys, I thought I was going to get voted out and didn’t have my giant shells. I...
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Mary Duncan

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.

