South Florida - Monday December 05, 2022: As of Friday Lake Okeechobee has risen to 16.5 feet in depth, the highest its been at this time of the year since 2008,. "Lake Okeechobee continues to rise due to Hurricane Ian and Nicole," said Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District commander." Based on conditions in the lake, we must increase releases to help manage lake levels and put the lake in the best possible position for the dry season and the next wet season. We will continue to utilize our make-up release tool which allows us to make releases at lower levels and bank the volume not released.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO