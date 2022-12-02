Read full article on original website
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — In his first start for Portugal's national team, Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods — and the goals — to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo.
HONG KONG (AP) — The World Cup venue in Okinawa will have a preview tournament run in March when the East Asia Super League tips off for Season 1 with its inaugural Champions Week in Japan. EASL organizers on Wednesday said all eight qualified teams will contest Champions Week...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open crown a year after having his visa revoked on the eve of his title defense. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by...
