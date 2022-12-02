‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Could the New Villain Be Bianca’s Mother Gabrielle and the MorningSong Cult?

A possible Wednesday Season 2 will introduce a new foe for the macabre teen. In the Netflix series, the mystery of the Hyde and its master is revealed , but it is not the end of the grand puzzle. Wednesday Addams gets text messages from a new stalker with intentions of murder. With the mystery far from over, who could the new antagonist be? Wednesday Season 2 could further explore the MorngingSong cult and Bianca’s mother as the villain.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday .]

Bianca Barclay and her mother Gabrielle in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

‘Wednesday’ show no hints of who took the stalker photos

Fans of the series may have gone above and beyond to sleuth out who the stalker could be . The photos Wednesday receives show her at two different moments with Tyler and Xavier. The first photo takes place in the local cafe with Wednesday reading and Tyler sitting across from her. The picture is from a scene in Wednesday Episode 5 where Tyler gives her a latte for her birthday.

But the surrounding scenes give no hint of who else in the cafe could be the stalker. The same is said about the photo of Wednesday with Xavier when he gives her an iPhone. There are no hints of who could be the stalker and the possible new villain for Wednesday Season 2.

But there is a possibility that the new Big Bad for the second season might have already been revealed. Out of all the characters in the series, fans only get to meet Enid’s family and Bianca’s mother. While Enid’s story is to help further her confidence to wolf-out, Bianca’s possibly has another purpose.

In Wednesday Episode 5, the student’s families visit Nevermore. Bianca meets up with Xavier and exclaims her disinterest as her mother never shows up. But to her surprise, she does. Gabrielle is also a siren , but she has somewhat sinister intentions and reveals the reality of Bianca’s backstory.

The MorningSong cult could be the next villain in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Fans learn Bianca’s mother, Gabrielle is part of a “church,” better described by Bianca as a cult. But there is a mystery as Bianca is curious about how her mother found her. The cult is called MorningSong, and Gabrielle says they miss Bianca. Gabrielle describes MorningSong as a “personal development movement” that helps people control their lives.

Bianca believes otherwise and reveals she escaped and changed her name. The curious aspect is the mention of a man named Gideon. As Gabrielle utters his name, Bianca becomes angered, even more so when her mother reveals they are married.

The mystery to the cult thickens when Gabrielle tells her daughter that her siren song is drying up. Recruitment numbers are low, and people are asking questions. She threatens her daughter to return, or Nevermore will know how she sirened her way in. Bianca agrees under on condition.

The interaction and Gabrielle’s demeanor are a good basis for assuming she and MorningSong could be the villain for Wednesday Season 2. Introducing her and the cult could have been strategic, even more so when learning Lucas Walker joined MorningSong. Could it be that MorningSong is using its recruits to keep an eye on Wednesday?

But the question remains as to why they have their sights set on Wednesday in the first place. It might very well be that MorningSong is an entirely separate villain alongside Wednesday’s stalker.

The ‘Wednesday’ cast tease MorningSong could have a big impact in a new season

According to Digital Spy , the cast and Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca, teased the impact of sirens. In mythology, sirens can manipulate people into doing as they please. Fans learned in Wednesday that Xavier broke up with Bianca after discovering she used her siren song on him. Bianca later reveals to Wednesday at the Rave’N that she is unsure how people really feel about her.

Bianca also uses her siren powers to make the Nevermore students leave the campus for their safety. A siren’s powers are vital to MorningSong and its ability to control its followers.

“As we see, her mum is mixed all the way up, and is already starting to spread the poison through the town that Bianca’s in, very easily. Even though her mom’s siren song is draining out – if Bianca was part of that, it would be even bigger. So I think [Jericho] have a lot to be afraid of when it comes to Morning Song,” explained Sunday.

Sunday described that they could be a “big bad.” But fans will have to wait and see if the Top 10 series for Netflix will get the green light for a second season.

