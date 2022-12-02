ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The Lines Stevie Nicks Removed From ‘Planets of the Universe’ About Her Break-up With Lindsey Buckingham

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In addition to their roles in the band Fleetwood Mac , musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are known for their tumultuous relationship off stage. Their breakup inspired some of their most popular music. In the song “Planets of the Universe,” Nicks ended up changing some of the lyrics that were about Buckingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFgFQ_0jVaxcuu00
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham broke up while in Fleetwood Mac

Buckingham and Nicks first met in high school. They started dating and worked together as a music duo before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1974.

When they joined Fleetwood Mac, their relationship was allegedly rocky, but they stayed together for the sake of the band.

“You just have to throw yourself into your song. I mean, I broke up with Lindsey in 1976. We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told The New Yorker .

She continued, “So we just put our relationship kind of back together, because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie Share an Emotional Moment Together After Every Fleetwood Mac Show

Stevie Nicks removed lines from ‘Planets of the Universe’

“Planets of the Universe” was originally recorded for Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours , which was released in 1977. However, the first demo of “Planets of the Universe” ended up not being included on Rumours .

Nicks went on to release “Planets of the Universe” on her 2001 solo album Trouble in Shangri-La . In the version released on Trouble in Shangri-La , Nicks removed lyrics about Buckingham.

According to Music Spotlight Magazine, Nicks “removed those lines and others to lessen their sting and make the song more conciliatory.”

The original demo of “Planets of the Universe” was later included on the 2004 and 2013 deluxe reissue editions of Rumours .

Based on the demo, some of the pointed lines at Buckingham that were cut include, “And I don’t condescend to me/ Take your leave/ Take your leave/ Take your leave of me now/ Disappear into the air/ I wish you gone/ And I don’t care.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said Her Affair With Mick Fleetwood Was ‘Fantastic,’ ‘Very Romantic,’ and ‘Horrifying’

Lindsey Buckingham blames Stevie Nicks for being fired from Fleetwood Mac

In 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac. The famous guitarist blames Nicks for his firing.

“It was all Stevie’s doing,” Buckingham told People Magazine . “Stevie basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go. It would be like [Mick] Jagger saying, ‘Well, either Keith [Richards] has to go or I’m going to go.’”

People Magazine reports the Nicks denies Buckingham’s version of events and released a statement saying, “I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said Christine McVie Knew How to Calm Lindsey Buckingham Whenever He and Nicks Fought

Comments / 1

Related
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

236K+
Followers
122K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy