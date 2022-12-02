The World Cup knockout stage bracket is now set

Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The final four spots of the knockout stage were filled on Friday.

We now know the 16 teams that are four wins away from winning the FIFA World Cup.

The first match of the knockout stage will take place on Saturday between USA and Netherlands.

In Group H, South Korea scored a stoppage-time goal to beat Portugal and keep their World Cup dreams alive. Their win eliminated Uruguay on a tie-breaker with more goals scored. Portugal won the group and also advanced.

In the nightcaps for Group G, Switzerland secured a spot in the next round with a come-from-behind win over Serbia, 3-2. They will face Portugal in the Round of 16. Brazil lost to Cameroon but won the group with the goal-differential tiebreaker.

Here is the bracket for the knockout stage.

Fox

The first match of the knockout stage will take place on Saturday at 10:00 am ET between USA and Netherlands. Argentina and Lionel Messi will play later in the day against Australia at 2:00 pm ET.