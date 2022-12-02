ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

KOMO News

Where to celebrate the holidays around the Puget Sound

The Emerald City is all lit up, with the annual tree lighting in Westlake Park signifying the start of the holiday season. Light sculptures, holiday concerts and even an ice skating rink at Occidental Square remind us of the season we're in. Westlake and Occidental are full of holiday cheer.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

Thousands raised for families in need during the KOMO Toy Drive

SEATTLE — The holiday season can be a tough time for families, but you can help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season. KOMO News teamed up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program to help put presents under the tree for thousands of kids.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle residents weigh in on plans for city's next round of growth

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is welcoming public feedback on how to reshape the city as it lays out a growth plan to guide decisions in the coming decade and beyond. The Office of Planning and Community Development hosted a meeting on Thursday for people to learn more about how the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan could shape neighborhoods. Many of the decisions made in the plan will guide the way the city invests resources during the next 20 years.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Experts discuss key events, reforms from 2022 at Town Hall Seattle event

SEATTLE, Wash. — The challenges and achievements of the past year became a roadmap for the future as local experts recapped the highs and lows of 2022 on Wednesday night. Seattle CityClub, in conjunction with Crosscut, assembled four subject matter experts to lead the talk, which is part of the Civic Cocktail series. They included Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, journalist Omari Salisbury of Converge Media, state Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way), and Karen Lee, the chief executive officer of Plymouth Housing.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country

The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bonded cats PangPang and ZhuaZhua are looking for a new home

PangPang and ZhuaZhua are bonded 4-year-old cats at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. They are both very friendly and social. They have a positive history around dogs and staff at Seattle Humane said they generally just like to lounge and play all day. Their previous owner had to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year

SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman suspected in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Graham arrested

GRAHAM, Wash. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested and booked into jail for a felony hit-and-run after a collision with a bicyclist on Dec. 6. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the woman hit the 17-year-old boy on the bicycle at 6:32 p.m. on the 9200 block of 224th Street East in Graham. He was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" and is expected to survive, the sheriff's department said.
