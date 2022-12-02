Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
King County Metro removes buses, suspends routes for 4th day due to steering system issue
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County Metro has restored all suspended services. This comes after Metro announced earlier this week that two Metro operators identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles. Early Friday morning, 12 bus routes were still out of service. Metro had proactively removed...
KOMO News
2-alarm fire near Kent Station causes 'significant delays' on Sounder S Line
KENT, Wash. — A large commercial fire near the Kent Station caused “significant” delays for the Sounder S Line Friday morning. Crews from around the region were at the scene of the 2-alarm fire near Smith Street and First Avenue North by 4:35 a.m. The fire was...
KOMO News
Bellevue launches online map to track which streets are plowed during snowstorms
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Transportation Department is launching an online map that allows users to track which streets are plowed in almost real-time. The map takes data from GPS tracking connected to the city’s snowplows, sanders, and deicers. It is only activated in the event of widespread snow or ice.
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
KOMO News
Where to celebrate the holidays around the Puget Sound
The Emerald City is all lit up, with the annual tree lighting in Westlake Park signifying the start of the holiday season. Light sculptures, holiday concerts and even an ice skating rink at Occidental Square remind us of the season we're in. Westlake and Occidental are full of holiday cheer.
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
KOMO News
As Piroshky Piroshky is set to reopen, Seattle mayor weighs in on 3rd Ave crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle business located in a troubled part of downtown will reopen its doors later this month. Piroshky Piroshky, which sits on 3rd Avenue near Pike and Pine streets, has been closed since February due to crime and safety concerns. Business Owner Olga Sagan told KOMO...
KOMO News
Resurgence of encampments near Cal Anderson Park concerns nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment and unabated trash on the sidewalks has sparked concerns in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The camp has taken over a portion of the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Howell Street, east of Cal Anderson Park. Couches and mattresses have also been left out on the street...
KOMO News
After break-ins, business owner meets with Seattle council members about crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Friday afternoon, Yukon Trading Company owner Kevin Rinderle and other business owners met with Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Andrew Lewis to discuss repeated break-ins at their stores and come up with solutions to help business owners. Last month, KOMO News spoke to Rinderle after...
KOMO News
Thousands raised for families in need during the KOMO Toy Drive
SEATTLE — The holiday season can be a tough time for families, but you can help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season. KOMO News teamed up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program to help put presents under the tree for thousands of kids.
KOMO News
Seattle residents weigh in on plans for city's next round of growth
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is welcoming public feedback on how to reshape the city as it lays out a growth plan to guide decisions in the coming decade and beyond. The Office of Planning and Community Development hosted a meeting on Thursday for people to learn more about how the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan could shape neighborhoods. Many of the decisions made in the plan will guide the way the city invests resources during the next 20 years.
KOMO News
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
KOMO News
Experts discuss key events, reforms from 2022 at Town Hall Seattle event
SEATTLE, Wash. — The challenges and achievements of the past year became a roadmap for the future as local experts recapped the highs and lows of 2022 on Wednesday night. Seattle CityClub, in conjunction with Crosscut, assembled four subject matter experts to lead the talk, which is part of the Civic Cocktail series. They included Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, journalist Omari Salisbury of Converge Media, state Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way), and Karen Lee, the chief executive officer of Plymouth Housing.
KOMO News
Inslee, Harrell meet with Ingraham High School community following deadly shooting
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell met with students and educators at Ingraham High School in a private meeting Friday just over a month after a deadly shooting rocked the campus and left one student dead at the hands of another classmate. Ebenezer Haile, 17,...
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country
The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
KOMO News
Bonded cats PangPang and ZhuaZhua are looking for a new home
PangPang and ZhuaZhua are bonded 4-year-old cats at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. They are both very friendly and social. They have a positive history around dogs and staff at Seattle Humane said they generally just like to lounge and play all day. Their previous owner had to...
KOMO News
Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year
SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
KOMO News
Woman suspected in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Graham arrested
GRAHAM, Wash. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested and booked into jail for a felony hit-and-run after a collision with a bicyclist on Dec. 6. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the woman hit the 17-year-old boy on the bicycle at 6:32 p.m. on the 9200 block of 224th Street East in Graham. He was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" and is expected to survive, the sheriff's department said.
Comments / 0