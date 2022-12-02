Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 63 Illinois Counties Are At Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu; Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if you are Sick; State Reports 20,495 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses on the increase around Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season. This includes being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe outcome. Public health officials also urged Illinoisans who test positive to immediately contact a healthcare provider and discuss whether they should take one of the widely available and effective treatments for COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Masking Recommendations, Virus Levels
Health officials are urging people to mask up once again as not just COVID, but a number of respiratory viruses, spike nationwide ahead of the holidays. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID-19 Can Live on These 5 Grocery Items for Days—Here's How...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
mymoinfo.com
Influenza season getting worse in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
wpsdlocal6.com
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
wmay.com
Shakeup At Pontiac Correctional Center Follows Hazing Investigation
Multiple officials at the Pontiac Correctional Center have resigned or been fired in the aftermath of an investigation into allegations of hazing and harassment directed toward a prison employee. The complaint and the fallout from it came to light this week with the release of a report from the Illinois...
New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated COVID Level; 12 Counties Reach ‘High'
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase. Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "medium" or "high" COVID-19 community level.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
FDA says there’s a nationwide amoxicillin shortage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As illnesses spread, there’s a nationwide shortage of a common prescription drug. Amoxicillin is an antibiotic commonly used for bacterial respiratory illnesses. Dr. Brian Curtis, vice president of medical specialties with OSF Healthcare said it’s not used for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. According to the FDA, an increase in demand […]
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Comments / 2