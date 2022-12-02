Alert Issued For 21-Year-Old Reported Missing A Year Ago In Alexandria

Carlos Carballo-rivas Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public's assistance as they hope to track down a young man who has been missing for more than a year in Virginia.

An alert was issued for Carlos Carballo-Rivas, who would now be 21 years old, and has not been seen since Nov. 27, 2021, when he went missing out of Alexandria.

Officials described Carballo-Rivas as being a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-7, weighing 135 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey and white beanie, a black Nike jacket with white letters and red trim, a blue hoodie, dark-colored pants, and black Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Carballo-Rivas or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Alexandria Police Department in Virginia by calling (703) 746-4444.

