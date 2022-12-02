ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlIaW_0jVaw2oQ00

Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones addressed LeBron James' comments on his 1957 photo.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jerry Jones has expressed his opinion on LeBron James' comments regarding his 1957 desegregation photo. The Dallas Cowboys owner was present when a group of white students tried to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957.

The King was upset with the media after he didn't get questions regarding this picture, which went viral recently, claiming that reporters were quick to ask about Kyrie Irving's activity on social media but were quiet when it came to Jones.

LeBron, a former Dallas Cowboys fan, didn't make a direct comment about the picture itself, but he was visibly disappointed with reporters when they didn't address any of that.

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo

Mr. Jones has replied to those comments now, but he is just praising the King and not commenting on this photo or whatever LeBron had to say about it. This was a good opportunity to clear the air, but Jones took a different route.

“Well, first of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” said Jones, via Lakers Daily . “I don’t know of anybody I respect anymore. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. He not only is an absolute great ambassador for sport. He has taken sports, he’s taken his venues and used those platforms. I want to be sure that you know where I’m coming from. It made buttons pop off my vest, so to speak, when he would talk about how much of a Cowboy fan he was. He would have made a great tight end. And that doesn’t change. There’s nothing about any of that that changes. And I did hear what he had to say.”

“Excuse me,” he said. “I’ve just given them to you there. Certainly, he has influence just because of all of the above: his accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport, how he’s utilized his platform, how we have done it. He has enhanced basketball. He’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”

LeBron James has been very outspoken about certain topics, and racism has been one of the most important for him. He knows that there are many things to keep working on in America, and whenever he has the chance, he speaks on that. However, he would also like to see some individuals held to the same standard as some of his peers, which is what happened here .

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 58

Brian Manuel
3d ago

Are these people serious?? A photo from a march from 65 years ago when Jones was 15? 15 year olds don't do stupid things? It's ok for LeBron though to have 15 year olds working in sweat shops in China to make his IPHONE that he's all over TV selling through AT&T!!! Or 15 year olds marching in China getting their heads bashed in for holding up a blank piece of paper. But no, that's LeBrons cash cow....crickets on that one!!! Exactly how many cards are in that race card deck?

Reply(6)
11
Ringo Mccoy
2d ago

It doesn’t matter how old he was. Times were a lot different back then. Time to move forward and stop looking backwards. We are Americans with the same God. Let’s act like it.

Reply
6
Mickey Bran
4d ago

well under cancel culture didn't you cancel a bunch of people like Kevin Hart for something that was said 25 years ago so LeBron James you should have the cancel culture hit you you should be shunned from society and from the basketballs in which you play cuz of what you said and did all those years ago would be very fitting for it

Reply(4)
9
Related
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Defends HBCU Comments After Deion Sanders’ Exit

Sharpe has been taking heavy hits from critics but remains unmoved in his support of Sanders leaving Jackson state for Colorado. Following a grueling day of backlash, Shannon Sharpe is putting his critics in their places. The big news in the sports world is Deion Sanders exiting his coaching gig at Jackson State University, an HBCU, for a new position at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The former NFL great has been advocating for HBCUs and encouraging developing players to attend such institutions. Later, when it was confirmed he was leaving JSU, people called him out.
BOULDER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy