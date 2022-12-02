Read full article on original website
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 526 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 2% and nearly 2.3%, respectively. Tesla shares shed 6.4% on...
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout
Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
Dow's 489-point fall led by losses in Boeing, Walt Disney shares
Behind negative returns for shares of Boeing and Walt Disney, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Boeing and Walt Disney have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 489 points, or 1.4%, lower. Boeing's shares have declined $7.94 (4.3%) while those of Walt Disney have fallen $3.48, or 3.6%, combining for a roughly 75-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Apple Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Dow tumbles 300 points, S&P 500 skids 1.3% as investors eye Fed response to strong U.S economic data
U.S. stocks fell Monday to kick off a fresh week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down more than 1.2% heading into midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 299 point, or 0.9%, trading near 34,134, while the S&P 500 index was off 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.4% lower, according to FactSet. Stocks were lower on fears that the Federal Reserve might need to be more aggressive in 2023 in tightening monetary policy than previously expected to tame high inflation, given that the U.S. economy has proven relatively resilient to the Fed's aggressive pace of rate hikes already this year. The 10-year Treasury yield also was marching higher, up 7 basis points to about 3.58% on Monday, while the shorter 2-year Treasury rate was at 4.36%.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again
One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in November 2022
Investors were mostly in high spirits in the second half of November, buoyed by a cooler-than-expected inflation report and the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. However, some investing trends stood out this month, giving us more insights into investor behavior during a downturn.
US futures flat as strong data dents hopes for a dovish Fed
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
Do you suspect the stock market has peaked for 2022? These 4 clues will tell you if you’re right.
As the stock market nears the end of 2022, investors and traders must sort through many conflicting clues and indicators. Uppermost in mind right now is the Federal Reserve. The Fed signaled that it would not raise rates by as much as had been feared (a half-point move is now expected at the December meeting, versus a three-quarter point move).
Quant Ratings Updated on 92 Stocks
We’re just a few days into December, but they’ve been quite volatile ones for the stock market. Monday was an especially hard day for stocks, as the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ slipped 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks didn’t fare much better today, as the major indices continued to trek lower.
