Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
msn.com

Dow's 489-point fall led by losses in Boeing, Walt Disney shares

Behind negative returns for shares of Boeing and Walt Disney, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Boeing and Walt Disney have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 489 points, or 1.4%, lower. Boeing's shares have declined $7.94 (4.3%) while those of Walt Disney have fallen $3.48, or 3.6%, combining for a roughly 75-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Apple Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com

Dow tumbles 300 points, S&P 500 skids 1.3% as investors eye Fed response to strong U.S economic data

U.S. stocks fell Monday to kick off a fresh week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down more than 1.2% heading into midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 299 point, or 0.9%, trading near 34,134, while the S&P 500 index was off 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.4% lower, according to FactSet. Stocks were lower on fears that the Federal Reserve might need to be more aggressive in 2023 in tightening monetary policy than previously expected to tame high inflation, given that the U.S. economy has proven relatively resilient to the Fed's aggressive pace of rate hikes already this year. The 10-year Treasury yield also was marching higher, up 7 basis points to about 3.58% on Monday, while the shorter 2-year Treasury rate was at 4.36%.
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
tipranks.com

The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in November 2022

Investors were mostly in high spirits in the second half of November, buoyed by a cooler-than-expected inflation report and the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. However, some investing trends stood out this month, giving us more insights into investor behavior during a downturn.
msn.com

Quant Ratings Updated on 92 Stocks

We’re just a few days into December, but they’ve been quite volatile ones for the stock market. Monday was an especially hard day for stocks, as the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ slipped 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks didn’t fare much better today, as the major indices continued to trek lower.

