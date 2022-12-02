ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen

"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge

PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Work van strikes utility pole in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Just after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, a work van struck a utility pole knocking it down on Old Yarmouth Road near Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. The driver of the Ford Tranist van was evaluated at the scene. Both Eversource and Comcast were notified to repair their equipment. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
HYANNIS, NE
capecodwave.com

East Sandwich Beach – Slideshow

EAST SANDWICH – Sure, it’s December but I didn’t care. I’m still bragging that I had this beach to myself on a recent beautiful, mostly sunny day. This part of East Sandwich Beach was not by the big public parking lot, but rather at a small public lot abut a quarter mile away on North Shore Boulevard next to Oceanside Cottages.
SANDWICH, MA

