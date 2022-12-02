PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.

