ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 6

Left Liberals = Socialism
4d ago

Well, I kept wondering what they were going to do also! It’s ridiculous, I did hear that they charged her with interstate transferring of funds, but that’s all I was told. So after all of this time, why don’t we know anything about it?! She should be jail after taking everything back they can of hers plus the people she gave money or things to (although I doubt they knew!). First the house & property for sure & resell it all to go back into our funds!!

Reply
3
Shanna Sanchez
3d ago

there are so many homeless people still waiting to get help, and because of this, they can't. its taking way to long for doors to open. king county housing is working better and faster then Peirce county at all. this is so sad

Reply
3
Related
KUOW

Hear it again: Unpacking the power of the elected sheriff

Another day of testimony is underway in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. If you don't know the back story of how Troyer ended up in Pierce County court, here's the CliffsNotes:. Troyer was elected Pierce County Sheriff in 2020. In early 2021, Troyer called an officers-only emergency...
KIRO 7 Seattle

DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
BUCKLEY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed his girlfriend at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE.
LACEY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy