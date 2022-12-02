ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
SPOKANE, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Crosscut

Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon

Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
Columbia Insight

Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’

The U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it’s resisting providing assistance to all those affected The post Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
KXL

Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?

On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
PORTLAND, OR

