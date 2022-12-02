Read full article on original website
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
Eagle Radio begins pickup and drop-off of Canathon donations to UP food pantries
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a large empty trailer hooked up and ready to go, Eagle Radio started off its first round of Canathon pick-ups on Tuesday. It started in the areas of Lake Linden, Calumet and Hancock. Students and volunteers alike lent a hand to get donations to food...
Get fitted for ski/snowboard gear with the help of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though many areas in the Upper Peninsula are still bare of snow, it’s high time for ski and snowboarding season. While Marquette Mountain has yet to open, other ski resorts like Mount Bohemia and Big Powder Ski Resort have embraced the cold early. Despite your...
31 Backpacks prepares for winter break Big Pack to donate food to school children
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit 31 Backpacks is preparing for its winter break Big Pack event starting Dec. 11. It will be packing donated food and hygiene products to ship to children who rely on school meals. The event will be at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church...
Houghton affected by higher gas prices than other UP locations
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter continues to set in, more and more people in Houghton County are relying on their cars to get them where they need to go. However, prices remain higher compared to other places in the U.P, with the cost for unleaded gas on Monday being no less than $3.85 a gallon in Houghton.
Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe preparing for new ownership
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners. ‘Rare Earth Goods and Cafe’ in downtown Ishpeming has been a staple in the community for the last 11 years. Owner Pam Perkins is selling the front end of the store to Snow Belt Development.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
The UPside - Dec. 5, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After learning about the program, Jennifer Cosco decided she wanted to bring a buddy bench to every elementary school in Marquette County. Buddy Benches are a way for students to signal to others they are feeling isolated or lonely and could use a friend to play with or someone to talk to.
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
Marquette County police, fire to battle in Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The battle between emergency personnel will be taking over various Marquette County stores Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Area school students will have bell-ringing battles Saturday, Dec. 10. Anyone can sign-up to volunteer to bell ring through the Red Kettle Bell Campaign. There are still...
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
The Great Lakes Recovery Center gets into holiday spirit with concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert. This concert will feature Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author, Mary Gauthier. Her songs have been covered by notable performers such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and many more. Gauthier’s songs for...
Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally. Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.
New Ontonagon village council president offers update on village debt
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Ontonagon’s new council president, Pamela Coey, provided a series of updates after a meeting with the council Monday evening. According to Coey, she ran for the position in November in order to bring some change to the council. This has reportedly put her at odds with fellow council members.
Marquette youth theater raises money for production
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
