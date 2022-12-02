Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.

11 HOURS AGO