Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the festive outing. As seen in a snap shared to Ryan's Instagram, the couple posed together next to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while Blake rocked a robe-inspired coat with cozy pants and a matching long sleeve that featured her baby bump peeking through.
Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Love Life Success

Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
