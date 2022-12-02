Read full article on original website
Related
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recalls "Rollercoaster" Relationship With Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Watch: Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Battle With Cancer. Maksim Chmerkovskiy is paying tribute to his former Dancing With the Star partner Kirstie Alley following her death. In a letter penned to the late actress on Instagram, the dance pro looked back at their ups and downs over the years.
Heather El Moussa Reveals if Her Baby Will Watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time. The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little...
Carrie Underwood Rocks Unexpected Look at People's Choice Awards
This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the festive outing. As seen in a snap shared to Ryan's Instagram, the couple posed together next to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while Blake rocked a robe-inspired coat with cozy pants and a matching long sleeve that featured her baby bump peeking through.
Wells Adams Reveals What Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Glasses of Wine"
Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams. The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's...
Ryan Reynolds Gushes About "My Heart" Blake Lively & Daughters
Deadpool? More like Deadcool. Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past...
Emotional Ashton Kutcher Recalls When He Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Get Twin Michael a New Heart
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Trigger warning: This article discusses suicidal ideation. Ashton Kutcher wanted to help his brother by any means necessary. Alongside twin Michael Kutcher, the That '70s Show actor opened up about both of their health scares in an emotional series premiere of...
Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Love Life Success
Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed Her Win at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. After the accolade for Hulu's The Kardashians was announced,...
We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure
You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure. The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun...
Olivia Wilde Thanks Don't Worry Darling Family in Sweet Speech
Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner! The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6...
Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins...
Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With People's Choice Performance
This award show moment impresses us very much. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the...
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
Bet Chris Olsen’s Red Carpet Arrival Made You Look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Watch: TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey. Chris Olsen makes it look easy. The TikToker slayed his look on the red carpet for the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6 keeping it clean in a pair of white dress slacks and matching jacket with a white t-shirt and white sneakers.
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0