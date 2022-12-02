Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Beats Minnesota And Iowa For ‘Best States To Live’
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are close neighbors, but this study says they are not equal when it comes to being the best place to live. I have personally spent a lot of time living, working, and vacationing in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. They are three uniquely different states...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Bakeries With Best Bread in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Baking bread is an art. Anyone who has mastered it, (like my sisters) will say, "Oh it's no big deal!", but I disagree. In study after study, the smell of baking bread is always one of peoples' favorite aromas, followed by other items like baking cinnamon rolls, (another kind of bread).
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Think Fast, Do You Know South Dakota’s Top 5 Fast Food Chains?
Fast food, almost every one of us has eaten it at least once, some of us, once a day, which would help explain the size of some us, right? Just ask our bathroom scales. Fast food chains are a staple of the restaurant industry all over the country. Did you...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of incredible small businesses in Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota that you can support this holiday season. But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Based on Livability Score
There are countless amazing places to call "home" in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. From the area of the boundary waters in the northeast to the sprawling farmland of the southwest, and everywhere in between; there's truly something for everyone in Minnesota. With that being said, some places outshine...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Say What? South Dakota Is Filled Full of a Bunch of Fast-Talkers?
I think the common perception of people living here in the Midwest or flyover country as coasties like to refer to it, is we are a bunch of uneducated, simple-minded, slowing-moving, uncultured folk. This part of the country has been labeled as being packed full of lots of farmers, lots of open space, not much, if any diversity, and completely devoid of any fast-talking, well-read, slick, sophisticated city types.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
KAAL-TV
Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential
There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Stood Up By FBI in Florida
The daughter of the accused serial killer in western Iowa says she was stood up by the FBI this week. Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013, has been accused by his daughter Lucey, who says he killed and buried dozens of women on and around their property in Thurman, Iowa.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
South Dakota #1 In Decreased Unemployment Claims, Minnesota #39
Pat yourself on the back once again South Dakota. We're saving the feds more money. In the form of unemployment claims. Even though high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more, a new report indicates that a reduction in claims is dramatically less than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0