ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Causes a Big Splash

General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone

The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
teslarati.com

Ford may extend its lead in commercial EV sales

Ford has two massive deals that could secure tens of thousands of electric vehicle sales for the coming years. Ford has long had a significant presence in commercial fleet sales. The brand has become synonymous with the police cars and service trucks they have supplied to countless government agencies and large corporations. Now, Ford has two opportunities, one with the U.S. Forest Service and one with DHL, that could extend the Blue Oval’s lead in the category.
MICHIGAN STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla begins Model Y deliveries in Taiwan with Berlin-built units, but why?

Tesla has expanded the Model Y to Taiwan, but a tricky situation with China’s exports makes it clear the vehicles are not coming from Gigafactory Shanghai. Tesla officially announced on its Twitter account for the Asian market that all-electric crossover Model Y deliveries had started in Taiwan earlier this week. While it seems ideal that Model Y vehicles from Tesla’s Shanghai factory would be the candidates chosen for Taiwan’s initial deliveries, the cars are actually coming from Germany’s Gigafactory Berlin.
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
teslarati.com

Ford breaks ground on $5.8B Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Kentucky

Ford has officially broken ground on its $5.8 billion Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky, where the automaker’s joint venture with SK will produce 5,000 new jobs in the region when it begins production in 2025. Ford announced this morning that the Blue Oval SK Battery Park...
GLENDALE, KY
TheStreet

Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company's 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship. The Silver Queen is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Volkswagen reportedly aims for software supremacy

Volkswagen will reportedly discuss its software roadmap at an upcoming meeting with CEO Oliver Blume. Volkswagen has made key moves to improve its software chops in recent months. First, the company shook up its leadership with new executives to lead crucial software groups. Then, the auto-group made a point of investing billions into software improvements via a new partnership. And now, according to Reuters, Volkswagen will be meeting with top executives shortly to cover the company’s “software roadmap.”
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi wows the crowd at the Modesto Christmas parade

The Tesla Semi wowed the crowd attending the Modesto, California, annual Celebration of Lights Christmas parade. Tesla recently delivered the first of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi vehicles, which have three times the power than other diesel trucks on the road, to Frito-Lay and Pepsi on Thursday. After taking delivery of the vehicle, Frito-Lay debuted the Class-8 truck at the Modesto Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd.
MODESTO, CA
electrek.co

Ford invests another $180M in powertrain plant to supply 70% of European EVs

Ford Motor Company announced plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility in northern England. As the American automaker looks to go all-electric overseas by 2030, the fresh fund will help bolster the plants output by 70%, which should in turn supply powertrains to a large majority of European Ford models by 2026.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 redesign prototypes are already being spotted

Tesla Model 3 prototypes equipping the potential elements of a vehicle redesign are already being spotted in California. Although the details of what Tesla could potentially update on its best-selling sedan are unknown, the first looks give plenty of ideas. Last week, reports of a potential redesign of the Model...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.

Comments / 0

Community Policy