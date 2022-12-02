Read full article on original website
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone
The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
teslarati.com
Ford may extend its lead in commercial EV sales
Ford has two massive deals that could secure tens of thousands of electric vehicle sales for the coming years. Ford has long had a significant presence in commercial fleet sales. The brand has become synonymous with the police cars and service trucks they have supplied to countless government agencies and large corporations. Now, Ford has two opportunities, one with the U.S. Forest Service and one with DHL, that could extend the Blue Oval’s lead in the category.
teslarati.com
Tesla begins Model Y deliveries in Taiwan with Berlin-built units, but why?
Tesla has expanded the Model Y to Taiwan, but a tricky situation with China’s exports makes it clear the vehicles are not coming from Gigafactory Shanghai. Tesla officially announced on its Twitter account for the Asian market that all-electric crossover Model Y deliveries had started in Taiwan earlier this week. While it seems ideal that Model Y vehicles from Tesla’s Shanghai factory would be the candidates chosen for Taiwan’s initial deliveries, the cars are actually coming from Germany’s Gigafactory Berlin.
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
teslarati.com
Ford breaks ground on $5.8B Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Kentucky
Ford has officially broken ground on its $5.8 billion Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky, where the automaker’s joint venture with SK will produce 5,000 new jobs in the region when it begins production in 2025. Ford announced this morning that the Blue Oval SK Battery Park...
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market
Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company's 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship. The Silver Queen is expected...
Ford Trails Tesla In EV Sales, the Tesla Cybertruck Could Change Everything
Ford is gaining on Tesla when it comes to EV sales. The Cybertruck could be exactly what Tesla needs to maintain its strong lead. The post Ford Trails Tesla In EV Sales, the Tesla Cybertruck Could Change Everything appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen reportedly aims for software supremacy
Volkswagen will reportedly discuss its software roadmap at an upcoming meeting with CEO Oliver Blume. Volkswagen has made key moves to improve its software chops in recent months. First, the company shook up its leadership with new executives to lead crucial software groups. Then, the auto-group made a point of investing billions into software improvements via a new partnership. And now, according to Reuters, Volkswagen will be meeting with top executives shortly to cover the company’s “software roadmap.”
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi wows the crowd at the Modesto Christmas parade
The Tesla Semi wowed the crowd attending the Modesto, California, annual Celebration of Lights Christmas parade. Tesla recently delivered the first of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi vehicles, which have three times the power than other diesel trucks on the road, to Frito-Lay and Pepsi on Thursday. After taking delivery of the vehicle, Frito-Lay debuted the Class-8 truck at the Modesto Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd.
electrek.co
Ford invests another $180M in powertrain plant to supply 70% of European EVs
Ford Motor Company announced plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility in northern England. As the American automaker looks to go all-electric overseas by 2030, the fresh fund will help bolster the plants output by 70%, which should in turn supply powertrains to a large majority of European Ford models by 2026.
Why GM's happy to keep spending billions on self-driving while rivals like Ford abandon ship
GM president Mark Reuss says self-driving outfit Cruise isn't worried about a profitability timeline yet.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 redesign prototypes are already being spotted
Tesla Model 3 prototypes equipping the potential elements of a vehicle redesign are already being spotted in California. Although the details of what Tesla could potentially update on its best-selling sedan are unknown, the first looks give plenty of ideas. Last week, reports of a potential redesign of the Model...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
electrek.co
Two thirds of Ford dealers are joining the Model e program – but the other third won’t sell any EVs until 2027
Following Ford’s National Dealer Meeting in September, every dealership (almost 3,000 total) had the option to enroll in the company’s new Model e business. The program allows Ford dealers to invest in the future and become part of the automaker’s “revolutionary” electric vehicle transformation. Ford’s...
