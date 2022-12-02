Read full article on original website
Dahmer Becomes One Of Three Netflix Shows To Hit 1 Billion Viewing Hours
Dahmer--Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has proven to be a viewing powerhouse for Netflix. According to Variety, the Ryan Murphy-created true-crime series has clocked more than one billion viewing hours within 60 days of its September 21 debut. So far, only two other titles in Netflix's library and launch history...
The Witcher Showrunner Discusses Henry Cavill's Departure
Fans of Netflix's The Witcher TV series were surprised earlier this fall when the show was renewed for Season 4, but star Henry Cavill putting down the sword of Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth would be brought on and assume the role. In the days that followed, The Witcher's...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
Much like protagonist Zack Fair himself, the story of the self-proclaimed country-boy-turned-SOLDIER-First-Class is not one shrouded in mystery. If you've engaged with Final Fantasy VII or any of its various spin-offs, prequels, remakes, or animated movies, chances are you understand the weight of his legacy--which is, coincidentally, only rivaled by the weight of his sword. However, if you're looking for the definitive way to experience it, look no further than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
All 18 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early? | GameSpot News
According to a previous report, Jedi: Survivor's release date is scheduled to be officially announced during The Game Awards this week. A new trailer for the game will also be shown at the event. And the potential release date isn’t the only thing that the Steam page revealed, there were...
Halo Infinite Is Adding A Beloved Map From Halo 3
A big new update for Halo Infinite has arrived, ushering in the long-awaited Custom Game Browser, a number of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes, and, perhaps most exciting of all, a new map. It's not just any map, though, as 343 remade the beloved Halo 3 map The Pit for Halo Infinite.
Parasite Director Reveals New Movie Mickey 17 With Robert Pattinson
Director Bong Joon Ho's next movie after the Oscar-winning thriller Parasite has been officially announced with a cryptic teaser. As rumored, the film--called Mickey 17--stars Robert Pattinson. The movie is based on the novel Mickey7 from writer Edward Ashton, and it tells the story of a man sent to an...
Black Adam To Lose As Much As $100 Million In Theaters But Eventually Turn A Profit, Report Says
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's superhero movie Black Adam appears to be a theatrical flop. According to Variety, the movie could lose as much as $100 million from its theatrical run. However, the film is expected to turn a profit when all revenue streams are factored in down the road. Getting...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics. The world of Destiny's legendary weapons have come to lend a blade to your Viking adventures. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics: available now.
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
The Colosseum update, which arrives tomorrow December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
James Mangold Slams Trolls Over Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Role In Indiana Jones 5
Following the release of the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last week, rumors intensified online that the movie is setting up Phoebe Waller-Bridge to "take over" the Indiana Jones franchise from Harrison Ford. Director James Mangold took to Twitter to dismiss the notion. Deeper in...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels After Contract Dispute
Amazon Prime Video subscribers can once again get HBO Max through Prime Video in the US. Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery struck a new deal that runs through at least the end of 2024 to make this happen. Additionally, anyone who subscribers to HBO Max through Amazon will get an automatic upgrade to the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ service in 2023, which could be named just "Max."
Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening
Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode had existed long before the game launched, but in a new update from developer CD Projekt Red, that online mode became a casualty of the game's turbulent release. The studio was forced to focus all of its energy on whipping Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, as senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer.
David Harbour And Jodie Comer Are In A Horror Game Coming Out Next Year, Apparently
Hollywood stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer are apparently working on a video game together. Harbour told FanNation that he and Comer will appear in a horror game that could launch in 2023. "Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out… I think it's next year....
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Coming To The Game Awards
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the well-regarded Fallen Order, is coming early next year. EA announced in a press release and revealed on Twitter that a gameplay trailer of Survivor will premiere at The Game Awards on December 8. Taking place five years after the events of Fallen...
HBO Max Could Be Renamed Max - Report
Warner Bros. Discovery executives are reportedly close to formalizing a new name and platform for its upcoming streaming service combining the pre-existing HBO Max and Discovery+ services. According to Variety, the new app may be called Max. Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery have declined to comment on the name change,...
The Best Xbox Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox admittedly hasn't had a noteworthy 2022 when it comes to first-party releases, but Microsoft's gaming hardware more than made up for its minimal selection of Xbox-published exclusives by being one of the best platforms for third-party games. Combined with its main event Game Pass subscription program and day one releases through it, Xbox had plenty of gaming muscle to flex throughout 2022.
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
