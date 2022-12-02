Read full article on original website
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
Woman dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bobbilee Martin, 32, was crossing Olympia Street and was legally walking in the crosswalk. The...
Woman killed while crossing the street in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was killed while crossing Olympia Street around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to Sergeant Matthew Newton with the Kennewick Police Department. While legally crossing the street, 32-year-old Bobbilee Martin was hit by a Dodge 3500 that was making a left turn from...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Walla Walla crash
WALLA WALLA , Wash. – A Walla Walla man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a College Place man on December 2. Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. His bail has been set at $100,000. According to new information released by the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office Monday,...
Washington Trooper, shot in the line of duty, thanks hospital staff and 911 dispatchers
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Washington Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., the state trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22, met with the hospital staff and the 911 dispatchers who he credited with helping save his life. Trooper Atkinson was in his vehicle at the intersection of Avery Street and West Poplar Street just after 5 p.m....
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a business Saturday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on December 3. Fire crews were called out after witnesses reported seeing flames in the area of Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue. Fire crews from the Walla Wall County Fire District 4 and College Place...
WSP thanks those who saved Trooper Atkinson's life
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol held an event to thank all those who helped save the life of Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot on the job on September 22. Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted photos of the event, offering a thanks from the WSP family. That...
Stacked vehicle fire in Walla Walla causes estimated $50,000 in damage
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Around 3:43 a.m. on the morning of December 3, Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to a structure fire near Kelty's Auto Parts. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire also responded to the call. The initial units on scene confirmed that...
Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard
Walla Walla Fire Investigators have not yet said what caused the early Monday morning blaze. Fire does $50K worth of damage at Walla Walla auto parts and wrecking yard. Around 3:43 AM multiple fire units were dispatched to Kelty's Auto Parts at 250 West Rees Ave, for reports of a large fire.
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Walla Walla County. The accident happened at the intersection of Evans Road and Wallula Road around 8 a.m. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office stated that the collision involved two vehicles. A 30-year-old Walla Walla man was operating a Chevy SUV...
Road Closed in Prosser due to accident
An accident involving a semi truck has Travis Road/Webber Canyon Road closed for an undetermined amount of time. The closure will encompass from County Well Road to Sellards Road until further notice due to the wreck. The closure comes via Benton County. There will also. be notice posted when the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
