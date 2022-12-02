ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Woman dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bobbilee Martin, 32, was crossing Olympia Street and was legally walking in the crosswalk. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed while crossing the street in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was killed while crossing Olympia Street around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to Sergeant Matthew Newton with the Kennewick Police Department. While legally crossing the street, 32-year-old Bobbilee Martin was hit by a Dodge 3500 that was making a left turn from...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP thanks those who saved Trooper Atkinson's life

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol held an event to thank all those who helped save the life of Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot on the job on September 22. Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted photos of the event, offering a thanks from the WSP family. That...
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard

Walla Walla Fire Investigators have not yet said what caused the early Monday morning blaze. Fire does $50K worth of damage at Walla Walla auto parts and wrecking yard. Around 3:43 AM multiple fire units were dispatched to Kelty's Auto Parts at 250 West Rees Ave, for reports of a large fire.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Road Closed in Prosser due to accident

An accident involving a semi truck has Travis Road/Webber Canyon Road closed for an undetermined amount of time. The closure will encompass from County Well Road to Sellards Road until further notice due to the wreck. The closure comes via Benton County. There will also. be notice posted when the...
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR

