Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December
SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Federal money coming into Virginia to support small businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting more than $230 million to promote small business growth through the American Rescue Plan. The federal funding will help operate five programs, which includes providing loans and investing in early-stage technology companies. It also helps entrepreneurs from under-served communities across the commonwealth. U.S....
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states.
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
