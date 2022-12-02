Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission. Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video above. The...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
wwnytv.com
CCE Jefferson offers 4-H Dairy Bowl practice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering to help youth practice for next year’s 4-H Dairy Bowl competitions. CCE dairy and livestock specialist Abigail Jantzi says practice begins next month. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Practices start...
WKTV
Johnson Park Center holding Christmas present giveaway at upcoming food distribution event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry will give away free Christmas presents at one of its food pantry pickup events next week. Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Christmas Free Presents and Food...
wwnytv.com
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
wwnytv.com
Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching. The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.
wwnytv.com
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
northcountrynow.com
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
informnny.com
Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
wwnytv.com
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
wwnytv.com
Remembering Jennie Adsit, longtime Jefferson County lawmaker
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the longest-serving members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators has died. Jennie Adsit was elected in 1977 to what was then called the Board of Supervisors. Adsit was the first woman elected to the board under her own name. Other women served...
wwnytv.com
City council wrap-up: Fire truck purchase, pavilion restrictions & Ogilvie Foods property
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will buy a new ladder truck from the city of Geneva. The city council unanimously approved buying the truck for $40,000. It comes as the city has one truck that has an issue with the ladder hydraulics. Another ladder truck needs repairs and is out of commission.
wwnytv.com
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
wwnytv.com
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New drafts carving out state assembly districts are out and it shakes things up in the north country. The draft essentially splits what has been known as the “River District” in two. See the before and after maps here. Jefferson and Lewis counties...
