ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission. Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video above. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

CCE Jefferson offers 4-H Dairy Bowl practice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering to help youth practice for next year’s 4-H Dairy Bowl competitions. CCE dairy and livestock specialist Abigail Jantzi says practice begins next month. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Practices start...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching. The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Canton brewery project gets boost

Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
CASTORLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
BUFFALO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits

Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy