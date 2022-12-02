Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs Lit Up With Holiday Cheer For Annual Christmas Parade, Visits With Santa, Tree Lighting
Sulphur Springs lit up with holiday cheer Friday night for the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas on the square. Light poles along Connally and Main Street wrapped in red and white lights shone bright while trees along those streets also were dressed with shiny balls in holiday colors, all guiding people toward Celebration Plaza. The crown jewel of the city, the downtown square boasts the city’s official Christmas Tree, which was lit, signaling the official start of the Christmas season and growing anticipation for the Lions Club’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Families were invited by the Chamber of Commerce to stop by to let the kids visit with Santa before he headed to the park to take his place in the bucket of Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s tower truck.
Dinner Bell Menu for December 7, 2022
Christus Mother Frances, a five time yearly partner, is the Community Partner for this week’s meal. For the continued support of Christus for Dinner Bell we are greatly appreciative. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the...
5th Annual Hopkins County Chamber Christmas Ornament Celebrates Heritage Park
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
The 2022 Holiday Season Will Officially Kickoff Friday For SSISD Fine Arts Students
Sulphur Springs ISD fine arts students are gearing up for the 2022 holiday season, which will officially kickoff Friday night. The next two weeks will be packed with opportunities for community members to enjoy the sounds of the district’s accomplished band and choir students. The festivities begin Friday evening,...
Corvette Club Donates Several Bikes To Blue Santa; Annual Campaign Still Far Behind Usual Pace
The Blue Santa Toy Drive has received several generous donations this year from businesses, individuals and groups, including several bicycles donated by Sulphur Springs Corvette Club. The drive continues until 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, and as of Friday morning was still far behind the usual pace. According to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, so far, they’ve only had about one-third of the donations the program usually receives.
Saltillo Students Donate and Buy CASA Cookies
December 2, 2022 – Saltillo ISD students made their annual donation of Christmas cookies to the Annual CASA Cookie walk, and they also purchased a few to take back. Johnna West, FCS teacher at Saltillo ISD, brought the student to the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center on Friday morning during her free period. Additional students helped in the baking, but were unable to attend the event in person.
SSHS Choir Sending 12 To TMEA Area Contest
3 Singers Earn Top Scores In Section and Make First Chair At Pre-Area. On Thursday, December 1, 15 SSHS Choir students competed at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 Pre-Area Contest. These students were region qualifiers or alternates from a contest in October. Twelve of these students earned one of the top five chairs in their section to advance to Area auditions on January 7, at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Area is the last step to becoming a member of the All State Choir. They will compete against students from regions 2, 3, and 25 to earn one of the top 8 tenor/bass spots or 10 soprano/alto spots.
Southwest Dairy Farmers Say Cheese
Only 9 more shopping days until we are closed for the holiday season! Come stock on up cheese and dip mixes that you will need for all those last-minute holiday parties or put together a unique gift box for that person that is hard to buy for!!. We are open...
2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive Under Way Dec. 1-2 At Walmart
Priority Deadline to Register for Toy Assistance Continues Through Dec. 2. Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive kicked offed of this morning at 7 a.m. in Walmart parking lot and will continue through Dec. 2, 2022. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department,...
Chamber of Commerce: Pictures with Santa
December 1st, 2022 – Stop by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Friday December 2nd, 2022 for Pictures with Santa. While you are there, enjoy some complimentary Deep Routes coffee and hot cocoa. Deep Roots Coffee is opening soon in Sulphur Springs, TX. You will be able to...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?
Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
Start Making Your Own Outdoor Memories At Cooper Lake State Park
By Steve Killian, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas State Parks, Cooper Lake State Park Complex Superintendent. Cooper, Texas — December at Texas State Parks is special! Imagine a cold night huddled around a roaring campfire roasting marshmallows and listening to tales of Christmas past as lonesome wails of coyotes sing in the distance. You look up just in time to see a shooting star framed in the protected dark skies at the park. The fire warms your face as you sip a hot chocolate. You see the reflections of the flickering fire in your friend’s and family’s eyes. You immerse yourself in this magical moment being grateful. This could be you! Camping and December are not usually thought of together but here at Cooper Lake State Park, they should be! The park has a variety of overnight camping accommodations from cabins nestled on the banks of the lake, cottages, RV campsites, and tent sites too. Start making your own outdoor memories at a Texas State Park!
City Council To Consider Bids, Award Contract For Construction Of New Senior Citizens Center
After a lengthy delay of more than a year, Sulphur Springs City Council is expected during Tuesday night’s regular December meeting to consider bids and at long last award a contract for construction of a new Senior Citizens Activity Center on Oak Avenue. The City Council is also slated...
Russell Dean “Russ” Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. . He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his...
County Line Baptist Church of Point: Live Nativity
County Line Baptist Church of Point is presenting a live nativity scene, otherwise known as a crèche, on December 11, 2022. It starts at 5:30PM and will continue until 8:30PM. Hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate will be served following the event.
William “Bill” Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away Nov. 28, 2022. A service will be held at First Baptist Church Chapel in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., officiated by Tommy Johnston. Visitation will be one hour before the service, at 10 a.m. Peters...
Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Week Leading Up To Christmas Concert Designated As Northeast Texas Choral Society Week. Northeast Texas Choral Society is celebrating 25 years of quality choral presentations, with the annual Christmas Concert, entitled appropriately “Silver Bells.” Singers and members of the board were present during Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning to receive a proclamation designating the week leading up to the 2022 Christmas Concert as NETCS Week in Hopkins County.
Obituary – Micah Swanson
A funeral service for Micah Swanson, age 27, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Ronnie Miller and Robert Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Rockdale Cemetery with Dakota Gilliard, Joe Weddle, Carlton Goldsmith, Chris Johnson, Jake Fraizer and Jordan West serving as pallbearers and Gun Barrell City Fire Dept, Hopkins County Ems, Ellis Co ESD-6, Medical Jets, Daniel Brandenburgh, Joel Fraizer, Colton Burns, Collin Burns and Josh Miller serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Swanson passed away on December 3, 2022.
DXA Exams, Non-Invasive Bone Density Scans, Available At Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine.
