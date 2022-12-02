Read full article on original website
Osceola County officials trying to find missing, endangered 13-year-old
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, Dakota Barrett was last seen in Kissimmee Sunday Morning. She was reported near Eagle Meadow, walking toward Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies say Barrett was wearing a black sweater with...
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Fourth person dies in Orlando warehouse fire that sparked fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. — The tragic fire at an Orange County warehouse just keeps getting worse as a fourth person has now died. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elizabeth Tiralongo has died from their injuries. People driving by Central Florida Parkway last Thursday were shocked to see flames...
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
Body found on beach in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a body was found on Paradise Beach in Melbourne Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said the body was floating not too far from the shore at the north end of the beach. Two surfers said they pulled it ashore.
Share Your Christmas continues in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It was day two of Share Your Christmas and the community in Brevard County answered the call. The giving spirit brought hundreds to the Brevard Zoo to make a donation. All of the donations stay in Brevard County to feed, families, children and older folks.
WESH 2's Share Your Christmas kicks off in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2's 37th annual Share Your Christmas food drive presented by Dunkin’ kicked off Monday. We are making sure all local families have a meal for the holidays. Our volunteers showed up dark and early to ready boxes for the first Share Your Christmas...
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
Nicholas Ceraldi, 50, Is Killed After His Motorcycle Strikes Two Deer in Palm Coast’s F-Section
Nicholas A. Ceraldi, a 50-year-old resident of Firethorn Lane in Palm Coast, was killed shortly after midnight this morning when the motorcycle he was driving struck two deer on his street. The crash was reported 40 minutes after midnight. Ceraldi was traveling east on Firethorn, toward his home, when he...
Man injured in possible Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a possible shooting is under investigation. Police said around 4:40 a.m. Monday, they were sent to the 6300 block of International Drive. A man with serious injuries was found near a hotel and taken to the hospital. Police have not identified...
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and killed in a car crash Tuesday night. The crash happened at North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
