Volusia County, FL

Fourth person dies in Orlando warehouse fire that sparked fireworks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tragic fire at an Orange County warehouse just keeps getting worse as a fourth person has now died. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elizabeth Tiralongo has died from their injuries. People driving by Central Florida Parkway last Thursday were shocked to see flames...
ORLANDO, FL
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Body found on beach in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a body was found on Paradise Beach in Melbourne Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said the body was floating not too far from the shore at the north end of the beach. Two surfers said they pulled it ashore.
MELBOURNE, FL
Share Your Christmas continues in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It was day two of Share Your Christmas and the community in Brevard County answered the call. The giving spirit brought hundreds to the Brevard Zoo to make a donation. All of the donations stay in Brevard County to feed, families, children and older folks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH 2's Share Your Christmas kicks off in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2's 37th annual Share Your Christmas food drive presented by Dunkin’ kicked off Monday. We are making sure all local families have a meal for the holidays. Our volunteers showed up dark and early to ready boxes for the first Share Your Christmas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man injured in possible Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a possible shooting is under investigation. Police said around 4:40 a.m. Monday, they were sent to the 6300 block of International Drive. A man with serious injuries was found near a hotel and taken to the hospital. Police have not identified...
ORLANDO, FL
FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and killed in a car crash Tuesday night. The crash happened at North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
WINTER PARK, FL

