27 First News
Cathryn Diana Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathryn Diana Hudak, 25, along with her mother, Debbie, died November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Cathryn, affectionately known as “Katie,” was born September 15, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Deborah Pratt Hudak. Katie...
27 First News
Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde was called from this life, peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. She was born September 10, 2000, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Michael Cefalde, III and Kristina (Meehan) Henik. She attended...
27 First News
Diane E. Hunsbarger, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN – Diane E. Hunsbarger, 66, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side after a 6 year battle with cancer. She was born August 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Charlene Walter Hunsbarger. Diane was a...
27 First News
Maria “Mary” Class, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Mary” Class passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family members after a long battle with breast cancer. Maria was born to Francisco and Esther Class on January 25, 1955 in Ciales, Puerto Rico. Maria is a...
27 First News
Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, 55, along with her youngest daughter Katie, died Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Deborah was born June 23, 1967 in Vienna, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Roy and Joyce Kiddon Pratt. Raised...
27 First News
James John Mentzer, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James John “Jim” Mentzer, 62, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Jim will always be remembered by his family and friends for his pleasant, kind, easy going nature along with his generosity and kind heart. He was born August 20,...
27 First News
Joseph Santangelo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Santangelo, Sr., 92, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, December 2, 2022. He was born May 7, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Claude and Mary (Polifrone) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident. Joe was proud to have grown up on the...
27 First News
Gerald A. “Jerry” Losiewicz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Alexander Losiewicz passed away suddenly at home from ill health on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was 59 years old. Jerry was born January 9, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward John Losiewicz and Mary M. Losiewicz. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing...
27 First News
Patricia Ann Mashiska, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mashiska, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home, in the presence of loved ones. She was born July 9, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Murphy Collins. Patricia graduated from Chaney High School and became...
27 First News
Edward C. Stacy, Peterburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.
27 First News
Lauri Ann Powell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauri Ann Powell, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a ten year battle with cancer, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. She was born January 8, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Lindsay...
27 First News
Michael Woloschak III, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Woloschak III, 79, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Country Club Rehab in Newton Falls. Michael was born March 12, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael Woloschak II and Helen Semchee Woloschak and lived most of his life in North Jackson.
27 First News
Edward F. Chermansky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Chermansky, of Youngstown, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at UPMC Cranberry Place in Cranberry Pennsylvania. Edward (Ed) was born on February 27, 1935 in Newton Falls to Victor and Mary Chermansky. He graduated from Newton Falls...
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
27 First News
Sarah “Sally” (Holmes) Cassidy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Holmes Cassidy, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Northern Arizona, where she had resided with her daughter since 2015. She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George Joseph...
27 First News
JoAnn Lipkovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Lipkovich, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving daughters by her side, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 10, 1941, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Vanca Marinak. JoAnn was a graduate...
27 First News
Joseph Phillip Rogers, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Phillip Rogers, 77, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House. Mr. Rogers was born February 18, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Margaret Nestor Rogers. Raised in Boardman, Joe was a graduate of Boardman...
27 First News
Robert Thomas Gesacion, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Rose Marie Fisher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Rose Marie Fisher, 83, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Rose Marie was born on May 15, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Rose Whiteside. She was a graduate of South High. She worked at...
