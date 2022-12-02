ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, alongside her Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, Gabby addressed the speculation that things were heating up with Vinny Guadagnino off the ballroom floor after competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars.
SANTA MONICA, CA
See What New Style Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Unveiled at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Chrishell Stause brought serious glamour to the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The Selling Sunset star, 41, slayed in a sheer gold Laquan Smith gown—expertly working one of this season's hottest trends into her look—as she walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71.  Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
Kate Walsh Teases "Great Triangle" in Emily in Paris Season 3

Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3: Kate Walsh Says Best Is Yet to Come. The City of Light might want to brace for a fight. Kate Walsh, who plays Emily's (Lily Collins) American boss Madeline Wheeler on Netflix's Emily in Paris, exclusively teased to E! News that the show's highly-anticipated third season, which drops Dec. 21 on the streamer, will more than satiate its dedicated fan base.
