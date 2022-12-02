Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents
Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!. The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino
Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, alongside her Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, Gabby addressed the speculation that things were heating up with Vinny Guadagnino off the ballroom floor after competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars.
Heather El Moussa Reveals if Her Baby Will Watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time. The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little...
Carrie Underwood Rocks Unexpected Look at People's Choice Awards
This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home...
Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Dating Life
Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recalls "Rollercoaster" Relationship With Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Watch: Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Battle With Cancer. Maksim Chmerkovskiy is paying tribute to his former Dancing With the Star partner Kirstie Alley following her death. In a letter penned to the late actress on Instagram, the dance pro looked back at their ups and downs over the years.
Why All Eyes Were on Kathy Hilton During Mariska Hargitay's Moment
Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show, literally. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she...
See What New Style Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Unveiled at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Chrishell Stause brought serious glamour to the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The Selling Sunset star, 41, slayed in a sheer gold Laquan Smith gown—expertly working one of this season's hottest trends into her look—as she walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6.
Nikki Lane brings a rock ’n’ roll edge to country with the help of Josh Homme
The Nashville singer will perform at Detroit’s El Club
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
Kate Walsh Teases "Great Triangle" in Emily in Paris Season 3
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3: Kate Walsh Says Best Is Yet to Come. The City of Light might want to brace for a fight. Kate Walsh, who plays Emily's (Lily Collins) American boss Madeline Wheeler on Netflix's Emily in Paris, exclusively teased to E! News that the show's highly-anticipated third season, which drops Dec. 21 on the streamer, will more than satiate its dedicated fan base.
