Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
County-by-county results in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as much to break tie votes.
'He never should have run for this seat'
In the wake of Herschel Walker's Senate loss, aides say his campaign was as flawed as the candidate.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
News4Jax.com
Democrat Raphael Warnock wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Georgia
ATLANTA – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
News4Jax.com
Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
WASHINGTON – Hailed as heroes, the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals and praised for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Comments / 0