Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Voice of America

Performing Artists Honored for Influences on American Culture

A group of performing artists were honored Sunday night for their influence on American arts and culture. The honorees included actor George Clooney, singer Amy Grant, composer Tania Leon, singer Gladys Knight and Irish rock group U2. A ceremony celebrating the artists was held at the John F. Kennedy Center...
WASHINGTON, DC
Voice of America

What Do Blank Pieces of Paper Mean in Protests?

Blank pieces of paper have become a symbol of protest for many people demonstrating on the streets of China and the U.S. in recent days. VOA's Elizabeth Lee explains. Calla Yu and Austin Ao contributed to this report. Videographer: Genia Dulot.
Voice of America

Ukrainian Community in Indiana Bands to Help Motherland

According to the U.S. census, there are over a million Americans of Ukrainian descent. They are a diverse group, but Russia’s war on Ukraine has brought many of them together. Iryna Matviichuk visited one small group in Indiana, in this story narrated by Anna Rice.
INDIANA STATE

