Wonder Woman fans are sharing their favorite picture of Lynda Carter today, and it's just really nice. Anytime you see the name of a celebrity trending on social media, it can mean a multitude of things. Usually something catastrophic, but one quick look at the Lynda Carter trend today and it's just people celebrating an actress that's a bright spot on Twitter and other platforms today. Some of the shots are super glamorous, as one would expect from the superhero series star. In the past, she jokingly talked about how she can still get into the suit. It would seem that there's a lot of people out there that would still wish to see it. They might get their wish in Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman movie in the near future. Series star Gal Gadot has been nothing short of glowing when referring to her predecessor. The DC movie actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wonder Woman has been indispensable when preparing for this role.

14 HOURS AGO