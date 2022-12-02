Read full article on original website
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Opinion begins to shift on ‘The Flash’ after test screenings draw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comparisons
By the time The Flash finally comes to theaters next summer, almost a decade will have passed since the project was first announced during that fateful day in October 2014, where DC Films and Warner Bros. unveiled a vast slate of projects for the nascent DCEU – and it sums up the franchise’s trajectory since then that a number of them never even ended up getting made.
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Netflix's Troll Sets Major Record for Streamer
Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.
Troll viewers make surprising admission about Netflix’s new No 1 film
Netflix viewers have shared their responses to the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Troll.The film, a Norweigian monster movie about a group of people who band together to stop an ancient troll running amok, was released on 1 December.Troll was well-received by critics, earning a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences have been far more ambivalent about the film, leading to an audience score of just 50 per cent.On social media, people have offered thoughts about the film, with verdicts split between positive and negative.“Just finished watchingTroll on Netflix, and...
Wonder Woman Fans Share Their Favorite Lynda Carter Throwback Pictures
Wonder Woman fans are sharing their favorite picture of Lynda Carter today, and it's just really nice. Anytime you see the name of a celebrity trending on social media, it can mean a multitude of things. Usually something catastrophic, but one quick look at the Lynda Carter trend today and it's just people celebrating an actress that's a bright spot on Twitter and other platforms today. Some of the shots are super glamorous, as one would expect from the superhero series star. In the past, she jokingly talked about how she can still get into the suit. It would seem that there's a lot of people out there that would still wish to see it. They might get their wish in Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman movie in the near future. Series star Gal Gadot has been nothing short of glowing when referring to her predecessor. The DC movie actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wonder Woman has been indispensable when preparing for this role.
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
Prime Video Releases First Teaser For Highly-Anticipated New Series
Prime Video's long-awaited adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six finally has a trailer — and a release date. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first teaser for the upcoming miniseries, which features a very brief look at Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) on stage in front of a massive crowd. The miniseries, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, will be premiering on Friday, March 3rd, with new episodes arriving through March 24th.
Chris Hemsworth Wins People's Choice Award for Male Movie Star of 2022
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth felt the love — and the thunder — during the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, Tuesday night's ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, honored nominees in more than 40 fan-voted categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture. Hemsworth, who reprised his role as the Asgardian Avenger in this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, was named Male Movie Star of 2022. Hemsworth also received a second nomination as the Action Movie Star of the year.
Jenna Ortega ‘predicts’ her future as Wednesday Addams in resurfaced clip
Fans have labelled Jenna Ortega a “prophet” after a resurfaced clip shows her predicting her future as Wednesday Addams.Years before Ortega landed her starring role as the titular daughter of Netflix’s Wednesday, an adaptation of 1992 classic The Addams Family, the young actor led her first series on Disney Channel’s three-season comedy Stuck in the Middle. The then 14-year-old Ortega portrayed Harley, the middle child of seven who comes up with creative means to stand out in her crowded household. During an episode from its debut season, Harley’s attempts at scheduling a park day for her family are dashed...
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
‘I’ve never met anyone like Will Smith’: Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua on his slavery drama and the Oscars fallout
Antoine Fuqua was just a child when he was shot on the streets of Pittsburgh. But the memory is spectacularly vivid. “I was 15,” says the 56-year-old director of the Oscar-winning Training Day. “I remember running through an alleyway and I remember it raining and I remember hearing a voice say ‘run’. I don’t know where it came from. But I remember every detail of those moments. Every detail.”Hearing Fuqua describe what happened is like watching a sequence from one of his own neo-noir movies. “The bullets hitting the telephone poles. The splintering. The sound,” he says. “The rain on...
Echo 3 Creator Mark Boal on Bringing More Awareness to Therapeutic Psychedelics in the Apple TV+ Series
For the past few weeks, Apple TV+ subscribers have been treated to Echo 3, a new series based on the novel When Heroes Fly by Amir Gutfreund. The thriller has already made headlines for a lot of different reasons, both for the unique circumstances during which it was filmed, as well as the high-octane plot of the series itself. That includes the very profession of one of the series' protagonists, Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), who is researching the medical benefits of psychedelics when she is kidnapped in the series' inciting incident. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on Echo 3, series creator and director Mark Boal spoke about that throughline, and the hope that the series can help destygmatize the subject.
