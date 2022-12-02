Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Mixon is highly unlikely to play on Sunday but the Bengals have not ruled him out yet. According to Dan Graziano, something would have to change between now and this afternoon's kickoff for Mixon to be cleared to play. If Mixon is ruled out, Samaje Perine would handle an increased workload against the Chiefs.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Mike White to start at quarterback again for Jets in Week 14
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have looked like a revitalized team with Mike White under center, putting up 53 points in their last two games and nearly taking a win over the Vikings in Week 13. White's abilities will truly be put to the test next week against the Bills' formidable defense, while Joe Flacco continues to operate as the primary backup and Zach Wilson sits.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 14
Most fantasy leagues have just one week left in the regular season. It's crunch time. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Bucs rule out Cameron Brate (illness) for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Cameron Brate (illness) for Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brate was dealing with a tough non-COVID illness all week, and will take the night off as he recovers. The last time Brate missed games, we saw rookie Cade Otton take over the starting tight end job for the Bucs.
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) out again for Orlando on Wednesday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 14
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Panthers release Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield on Monday. Sam Darnold will start again in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks and P.J. Walker will be the backup. Mayfield set multiple career-worsts across seven games (six starts) for the Panthers this season, including a 57.8 completion percentage, 2.9% passing touchdown rate, and 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt. Despite Mayfield's poor play, there is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might sign him after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) active for Tuesday's game versus Dallas
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is on track to return after the veteran was held out seven straight games with a right knee contusion. In 19.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 13.4 FanDuel points. Green's projection...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (foot) not listed on Milwaukee's Wednesday injury report
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Sacramento Kings. Allen is expected to return after he was forced to miss one game with right plantar fascia soreness. In 25.5 expected minutes, our models project Allen to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Allen's projection...
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will not return in Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo could be looking at missing multiple weeks just based on the video replay of the injury, which led to the veteran quarterback needing a cart to get to the locker room. Brock Purdy will finish out the game in Garoppolo's stead.
numberfire.com
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Schefter: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) reportedly does not need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
According to Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks. Despite earlier reports stating Garoppolo's foot injury was season-ending, doctors determined San Francisco's quarterback would not need surgery while a return could occur if rehab goes well. Expect Brock Purdy to start under center while Garoppolo is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) won't play for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia was originally listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He has been ruled out once again due to left foot soreness. In 16 games this season, LaRavia is averaging 5.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 14
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Either of These Underwhelming Offenses Get Going?
Week 13 ends with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A Saints win would pull them within a half-game of the division lead at *checks standings* 5-8. If Tampa Bay can rebound from last week’s loss in Cleveland, they’ll steady their ship at an even 6-6, with a 1.5-game division lead heading into the final five weeks of the regular season.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Dallas Cover a Monster Double-Digit Spread?
An eight-point win on Turkey Day cemented a firm grasp on second place, for the time being, for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a gaudy record, the Cowboys, ranked third in our power rankings are gonna need some help if they have aspirations of catching the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, despite...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) active for Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Leonard Fournette (hip) active for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was able to practice in full for tonight's game, so it seems like he should be close to full health against the Saints. He should continue to work alongside rookie Rachaad White in a time share.
