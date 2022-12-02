ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?

According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big

Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
WASHINGTON STATE

