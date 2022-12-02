Read full article on original website
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
The Best Place To Live In Washington State
The best place to live in Washington State? Here's a city that offers both a small-town feel and big-city proximity — not to mention miles of natural beauty.
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
KUOW
Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in West Coast states
While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington state. Through...
State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?
According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
Washington Republican Joe Kent to request recount in race for seat flipped by Democrat
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
