DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Time to update: Google Chrome browser patches high-severity security flaw
Google has released a security update for for Chrome which protects users against a newly discovered, high severity vulnerability in the browser which it's warned is already actively being exploited by cyber attackers. The Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome on desktop is for Windows, Mac and Linux versions of...
How to Install and Configure the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is no shortage of PC cleaner and maintenance apps for Windows. Even if you are an older Windows user, you might remember apps like AVG Tuneup or CCleaner. These apps helped you clear out unnecessary clutter and even improve the overall performance by a tiny bit.
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
How to delete or deactivate your Apple ID account
You can delete your Apple ID from Apple's Data and Privacy website. Once an Apple ID account is deleted, you'll lose access to a number of services and saved content. Deactivating your account is a temporary alternative to permanently deleting your Apple ID. While an Apple ID is essential for...
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
What’s new in Google Chrome 109 Beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the predominant browser these days, and it’s available on pretty much every device in every form factor. The company keeps things running smoothly with four-weekly updates. Some of these bring bigger changes while others are focused on adding new web technologies for developers to take advantage of. Chrome 109 brings enhancements in both areas, as you can look forward to more Material You progress and some new developer options.
The failure of Amazon's Alexa shows Microsoft was right to kill Cortana
Voice assistants aren't the mega-success story Amazon and Microsoft had once hoped, and Microsoft clearly pulled the plug at the right time.
Google Messages starts rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's no secret that SMS is an aging standard — in fact, much of the last fifteen years of smartphones have centered on trying to replace it. While much of the world has moved beyond basic text messages, relying on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal, those of us in the US aren't so lucky. Google has spent the last few years pushing RCS as the worthy replacement — all while trying to persuade a certain company to adopt it. In honor of SMS's 30th anniversary, Android users are starting get a long-awaited security feature.
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Android security defeated with stolen Platform certificates
Facepalm: Like any other modern operating system, Android's design employs a "privilege" based model. Such model is enforced by digital certificates, and it can become quite troublesome when the certificates are compromised somehow. An undefined number of Platform digital certificates for Android were compromised by cyber-criminals and have been used...
Privacy firm reveals that many shopping apps give ad networks access to your phone
Incogni, a privacy protection company, finds that 65.2% of shopping apps are sharing access to your phone with ad libraries.
1Password announces passwordless authentication add-on for Chrome, Firebox and Edge
Passwords are enterprise safety’s weakest hyperlink. With a easy phishing or social engineering rip-off, a menace actor can harvest a consumer’s login credentials and acquire entry to protected data, which is why password administration suppliers wish to transfer towards passwordless authentication. Simply in the present day, 1Password introduced...
Google’s Password Manager has a new, prominent spot in Chrome 108
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For years now, Google Chrome has had an integrated password manager service that auto-generates strong passwords, remembers account login credentials for you, and helps auto-fill them. However, the lack of a standalone app puts Chrome’s utility at a disadvantage compared to our favorite password managers, all of which have dedicated apps across operating systems. Google started changing this with Chrome 104 in June, and a wider rollout appears to be underway with Chrome 108.
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
TSMC's 2024 Arizona fab to upgrade from 5nm to 4nm after Apple's request
The big picture: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Arizona factory project has become more apparent over the last few weeks. The company intends to move some of the most advanced node processing to the United States, much of it for Apple's iPhones. The company will soon announce an upgrade to its plans.
