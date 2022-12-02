The incoming Israeli government includes ultra-nationalists who Israeli democracy groups and Palestinians fear could touch off violence and damage liberal norms. Ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. And in a moment, we're going to get a tour of some hotspots where they could exert their influence the most. Benjamin Netanyahu is returning as prime minister with a coalition that includes the far right. It will be perhaps the most right-wing government in Israel's history. One prominent member will be Itamar Ben-Gvir, previously convicted for anti-Arab racism and now on tap to oversee the Israeli police. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been exploring what this could mean, and he joins us now from Jerusalem. Hi, Daniel.

