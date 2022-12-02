Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
NPR
A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G-7 goes into effect today
The restrictions come a day after the members of OPEC Plus — which includes Russia — met and agreed to maintain current oil production targets while they wait and see the effect of the sanctions. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This is the day much of the world says it...
NPR
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
We have the story of a new kind of front-line fighter in Ukraine. We know of Ukrainian soldiers who've defended the country and even retaken territory from Russian invaders. Much also depends on Ukrainian utility workers. Russia has launched wave after wave of attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Strikes yesterday knocked out both electricity and water in some places. Civilian lives are at stake in restoring power when it is knocked out. NPR's Greg Myre followed repair workers who have tried to keep the lights on.
NPR
Russian airstrikes cause electricity outages, but Ukraine says it shot down missiles
Russian airstrikes caused electricity outages in some Ukrainian cities. However, Ukraine says it shot down many missiles, and the damage was substantially less than in previous attacks. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russia's military unleashed another large-scale air strike against Ukraine's electricity system today. Russia had been waging this sustained campaign for...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
NPR
Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases
Energy companies continue to build fossil fuel plants that will be in use for decades, even as President Biden pledges a renewable energy future. The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
Ukraine news – live: Sirens heard at Russian airfield as Zelensky visits troops on war’s toughest front
Air raid sirens went off at a Russian airfield in Engels late last night as Moscow remained on alert, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia’s air space with attacks on two bases.The sirens were sounded on the territory of a military unit and "there is no threat to civilian infrastructure," said Engels district’s top official Yevgeny Shpolsky, reported Russian state news agency TASS.A third Russian airfield was attacked on Tuesday and set ablaze by a drone strike. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but widely celebrated the attack which appears to have exposed the vulnerability of Russia’s air...
NPR
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
China is partly adjusting its zero COVID policy by ramping up vaccinations for senior citizens. But vaccine hesitancy may be a problem for the authorities. In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
NPR
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
A report from a climate policy think tank finds that some auto makers and industry trade groups have privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policy while publicly promoting zero-emission trucks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A new report finds that truck manufacturers privately lobby to weaken U.S. climate policy while promoting zero-emissions...
NPR
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Morning news brief
Voters take to the polls in Georgia's Senate runoff election. U.S. Capitol Police receive highest civilian honor. China holds memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin. The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one...
NPR
The Tale of 2 Economies: Why some Labor Markets had Fast and Slow Recoveries
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan professor and former chief economist under President Barack Obama, about contradicting narratives on the job market. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. There are some contradictory things happening in the job market. Thousands of workers have been getting laid off at tech companies...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: (Through interpreter) The Arabs tried to take every chance to attack us, so we are forced to defend ourselves. SUMMERS: That's him speaking to NPR a decade ago as a spokesman for Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, where, at the time, there was a shoot-to-kill order if Palestinians approached. Last year, NPR's Daniel Estrin watched him and other far-right Israeli activists confront Palestinians in a Jerusalem neighborhood called Sheikh Jarrah.
