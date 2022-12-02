Read full article on original website
NPR
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
NPR
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
A report from a climate policy think tank finds that some auto makers and industry trade groups have privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policy while publicly promoting zero-emission trucks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A new report finds that truck manufacturers privately lobby to weaken U.S. climate policy while promoting zero-emissions...
NPR
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
NPR
Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals related to Capitol attack
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told reporters Tuesday the panel is likely to make criminal referrals. "What we've decided is that we will probably make referrals – as to how many, we've not decided on the number," he...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
CARY: This is Cary (ph) in Oregon, where I just finished one hour of get-out-the-vote calling for the runoff election in Georgia. This podcast was recorded at... 1:26 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, the 6 of December. CARY: Things may have changed by the time you hear this, but...
NPR
Why some Republicans want to narrow who counts as Black
Republican officials in Louisiana want to change how Black people are counted in voting maps. If their plan is successful, it could shrink the power of Black voters across the country — and further gut the Voting Rights Act.
NPR
A new policy in New York City makes it easier for homeless people to be forcibly hospitalized
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to move homeless people with seeming mental illness to hospitals, possibly involuntarily. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trying to make it easier for people who appear to have mental illness to be forcibly taken to the hospital. His new policy, announced last week, directs police officers and street outreach workers to transport someone to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation if they appear to be unable to meet their own basic needs. That's a shift from the previous standard, which indicated that someone had to pose a threat to themselves or others. Caroline Lewis, a health care reporter with WNYC in New York, has been following this story, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases
Energy companies continue to build fossil fuel plants that will be in use for decades, even as President Biden pledges a renewable energy future. The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
NPR
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
NPR
Police who responded to the Capitol attack are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says matters that led to the Capitol attack have been addressed and he's expanding field offices to be better prepared for threats against congressional members. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To Capitol Hill now, where top leaders today awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to police...
NPR
Former FERC chairman describes what needs to change to protect U.S. infrastructure
The attacks on the power substations in North Carolina remind us how vulnerable the nation's critical infrastructure is. Our co-host, A Martínez, talked with John Welling Hoff about what needs to be done to protect it. He's the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of his roles is to regulate the interstate transmission of electricity.
NPR
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
China is partly adjusting its zero COVID policy by ramping up vaccinations for senior citizens. But vaccine hesitancy may be a problem for the authorities. In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
NPR
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff race. The win gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority. The extra cushion of winning in Georgia means control of Senate committees and more leeway in tight votes. The runoff triggered when neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor...
