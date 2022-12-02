Vinícius Júnior is not only one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, he's got an inspiring backstory that makes him a role model to many Brazilians. Brazil has been doing quite well in this World Cup. Their next challenge comes against South Korea this afternoon. But they've been playing without their star forward, Neymar, who's been sidelined for the past two games with an injury. That has let others on the team shine, like the young forward Vinicius Junior, who's recently been tackling racism in Europe and poverty back home. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.

