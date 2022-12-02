Read full article on original website
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026
World Cup 2022: Morocco and Portugal thrill as the quarter-final ties are set – live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news and reaction on the tournament’s first rest day
Morocco shocks Spain to become the first Arab team to reach the World Cup's final 8
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants
Teams in the World Cup quarterfinals do not include the United States, but they do include France. And that successful French team is diverse. It includes many people who are immigrants or descendants of immigrants, which is on the mind of a French filmmaker. Rokhaya Diallo says the French players are stars in that country, while other people of immigrant backgrounds are less accepted.
Croatia defeats Japan in penalty kick shootout to advance to World Cup quarterfinals
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, are alive in this one. In a marathon round of 16 match Monday in Qatar, Croatia beat Japan on penalty kicks, 1-1 (3-1). Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was the star of the game-ending shootout, the tournament's first, amazingly blocking three Japanese shots. Livaković tied a World Cup record with most saves in a shootout.
It's Vinícius Júnior's time to shine as Brazil faces Korea at the World Cup
Vinícius Júnior is not only one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, he's got an inspiring backstory that makes him a role model to many Brazilians. Brazil has been doing quite well in this World Cup. Their next challenge comes against South Korea this afternoon. But they've been playing without their star forward, Neymar, who's been sidelined for the past two games with an injury. That has let others on the team shine, like the young forward Vinicius Junior, who's recently been tackling racism in Europe and poverty back home. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.
Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a verdict in a corruption trial. She could face up to 12 years in prison. Argentina's vice president has been found guilty of corruption by a federal court there. A three-judge panel says Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner defrauded the state of nearly $1 billion when she was then president of Argentina. She faces six years in prison and a lifetime ban on holding elected office.
25 arrested on suspicion of plotting an armed right-wing coup in Germany
German police raid sites connected to the so-called Reich Citizens movement, some of whose members have called for the overthrow of the government.
Singaporean Cinema Audio Solution Cinewav Gets U.S. Patent
Pioneering outdoor cinema audio solution Cinewav has landed a U.S. patent, it was revealed at the Asia TV Forum and Market in Singapore on Wednesday. Cinewav replaces expensive, heavy, manpower intensive audio systems or FM transmitters or broadcasting at outdoor cinemas, with a phone-based app. Users can simply watch on a big screen and listen on their phone via a small, downloaded audio file that is synced with the images on screen. Users need the Cinewav app and their headphones, while event holders need the Cinewav player on a laptop. The app is the brainchild of Jason Chan and Christian...
A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G-7 goes into effect today
The restrictions come a day after the members of OPEC Plus — which includes Russia — met and agreed to maintain current oil production targets while they wait and see the effect of the sanctions. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This is the day much of the world says it...
Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers
In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...
