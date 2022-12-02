Read full article on original website
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
Why some Republicans want to narrow who counts as Black
Republican officials in Louisiana want to change how Black people are counted in voting maps. If their plan is successful, it could shrink the power of Black voters across the country — and further gut the Voting Rights Act.
The NPR Politics Podcast
CARY: This is Cary (ph) in Oregon, where I just finished one hour of get-out-the-vote calling for the runoff election in Georgia. This podcast was recorded at... 1:26 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, the 6 of December. CARY: Things may have changed by the time you hear this, but...
Will Arizona Officials Face Charges For Vote Certification Delay?
Under a court order, officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Ariz., finally certified their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. A bipartisan pair of former officials in the state are calling for the two members who initially voted against certification to be criminally investigated.
In rural Alaska, federal money aims to transform internet access
In some remote parts of the state, Internet is almost twice as expensive and nearly 200 times slower than in cities. New projects headed to predominantly Alaska Native communities aim to fix that. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In many parts of rural Alaska, the internet is slow, and it is expensive....
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
